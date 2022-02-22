The OnePlus 10 Pro Snaps And Fails the Durability Test

The year 2022 will be a pretty great year for mobile tech. Many manufacturers are already off to a good start except one, OnePlus.

OnePlus’ latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, snapped in the durability test conducted by Zach Nelson from JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. This came as a surprise because Zach has durability-tested most OnePlus phones, and most models have survived.

OnePlus 10 Pro gets durability tested

The phone started pretty well in the test and survived most of the abuse but snapped from right below the camera module in the bend test. The first cracks on the textured glass appeared when the phone was bent from the front. However, the phone fell apart catastrophically when bent from the back, breaking the display.

On inspecting the device, Zach found out that the large 5,000mAh battery that runs across the phone and the thin aluminum frame are the reasons. Also, the breakpoint had volume rockers, which compromised the device’s structural integrity.

This should be a little embarrassing for the brand as Samsung’s latest Fold and Flip series were also put to the same test, and they survived better than the 10 Pro.

Either way, is structural integrity something that you look out for when buying a mobile device? Were you planning to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro but now you won’t since it didn’t survive? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.