When we think of influential tech personalities, most people are naturally inclined to think of men rather than women. This reflex thought reflects the industry demographics, which show that there is a majority of men in influential positions.

However, as a matter of fact, there is also a growing number of women taking over prominent roles in technology. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we look at the top women tech leaders around the world.

Top Women Leaders in the Tech World Right Now

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube

Image: CNBC | Harriet Taylor

For over eight years, Susan Wojcicki has led the world’s biggest online video library, YouTube, as its Chief Executive Officer and is continuing. Interestingly, she was one of Google’s earliest employees and vouched for YouTube’s acquisition in 2004. After originally heading the marketing and commerce department for Google, she took over the reins of YouTube in February 2014.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook

Image: Reuters | Adnan Abidi

Sheryl Sandberg has been spearheading Facebook’s operations since joining in 2008. As the Chief Operating Officer, she recently helped the social media giant boost its revenue by modeling a platform for small business advertising. Before joining Facebook, she was the VP of Google for about six years. Besides this, she has also been a long-time advocate for greater gender diversity in the tech sector.

Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle

Image: Reuters | Joshua Roberts

Safra Catz has led the globally renowned tech giant Oracle Corporation as CEO since 2014. Catz is also a member of the board of directors, joining in 2002. At Oracle, she has previously held positions as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She has contributed to the organization for almost 23 years since coming on board as the Senior VP in April 1999.

Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO of SpaceX

Image: Space Foundation

Gwynne Shotwell is responsible for running SpaceX, one of the leading private space companies in the world. She takes care of the firm’s daily proceedings as its President-cum-Chief Operating Officer. In 2002, Shotwell became the 11th hire of SpaceX, which was still in its infancy back then. Before that, she worked as the Space Systems Director at Microcosm Inc.

Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo

Image: Stephen McCarthy | Collision

Recently, Vimeo has been growing as a creator-centric video platform, and the key visionary behind this is Anjali Sud. She is currently the CEO at Vimeo and has turned around the company’s fortunes by focusing on the software side rather than the video content side. Sud joined the company in 2014 as Global Marketing Head after stints at Time Warner and Amazon.

Apart from the women tech leaders mentioned above, many others are making a mark in various industries. A relevant example is Nykaa founder Falguni Nayyar, who shot to fame for capitalizing on the online cosmetics market in India. As more women take inspiration from these personalities and find the right motivation, we will eventually see more female leaders in tech.