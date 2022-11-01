Marvel Casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As MCU’s Wonder Man

Thanks to Disney’s streaming service. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown dramatically over the previous three years. In addition to giving supporting characters the opportunity to lead solo projects, Marvel Studios has used Disney+ from the start to give new heroes like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk solo series. It is commonly known that several more MCU Disney+ series, such as Nova, are in the works.

Simon Williams has beem nearly featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiple times before. It was claimed earlier this year that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was working on a Wonder Man series that would bring him back to the franchise. Since the show’s production became public, it has been revealed that the series could be a Hollywood spoof. The notion gathered traction after it was revealed that Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Wonder Man.

Marvel Studios casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man

Now, according to Deadline, Marvel Studios has cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to play Wonder Man in the next MCU series. Abdul-Mateen II joins the MCU after playing Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen and Black Manta in the Aquaman movie. This includes a comeback as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is coming up. He has also appeared in Nia DaCosta’s Candyman sequel, Michael Bay’s Ambulance, and The Matrix Resurrections as a juvenile Morpheus.

Marvel’s decision to cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man bodes well for his future in the MCU. Whereas Abdul-Mateen II was less established when he joined DC as Black Manta, he is now fairly popular and capable of taking on key roles. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Wonder Man casting hints at how the character would be substantially incorporated into future MCU movies. This will begin with the starring role in Wonder Man. But there are other more projects in which he can play a role in the future.