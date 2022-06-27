Will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Get A Season 5 Or Is It A Dead End After Season 4?

The Umbrella Academy is written and directed by My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way. It is a superhero time-travel series based on comics of the same name. The show was renewed for a second season only a month after the first season’s premiere. And Season three was released on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The show follows arcs from the original comics. But with Way still writing new Umbrella Academy graphic novels, the third season marked a break between the show and the comics. Way’s fourth volume of the series (entitled Sparrow Academy, which has yet to be released) will not follow the plot lines established by the show.

Fans have been left wondering whether or not the series will be renewed for a fourth season. Keep reading to find out.

Is The Umbrella Academy renewed for Season 4?

While Netflix has not officially confirmed The Umbrella Academy Season 4, there are rumors that the series has already been greenlit behind the scenes. The series being one of Netflix’s most popular shows, Season 4 seems unlikely. Also With Season 3 ending on a cliffhanger gives a setup for another season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 might be the end of it all!

In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Steve Blackman stated that if The Umbrella Academy is renewed for a fourth season, it may be the series’ final. Blackman, like many fans, is unsure whether the show will be renewed for a fourth season. However, he does know what the plot of season four will be.

Find your dream job

Though he doesn’t go into much detail, Blackman says he’d like to investigate the possibility of the Hargreeves siblings losing their superpowers. He says that the season 4 plot would be a fitting conclusion to The Umbrella Academy. Read Blackman’s full comment below:

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame. I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before.”

He also continued saying,

It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

Though The Umbrella Academy was not originally planned to run for four seasons, Blackman believes that four seasons would be ideal. Netflix has not officially renewed the show. But given The Umbrella Academy‘s massive popularity, a fourth season is very likely.