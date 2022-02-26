Digital privacy and security go hand in hand, and maintaining a secure online presence is more important than ever. Everyone today has several user accounts on numerous websites, and it might get harder to remember all their passwords. Luckily, there are services like 1Password that can securely store your passwords.

1Password not only stores passwords but also has fancy features so you can quickly access them in different apps and services. That said, 1Password has a deal going on where you can get $20 off on a yearly family subscription.

The offer is available to our readers, and you can get a discount if you’re a new user. Moreover, it doesn’t even require a coupon code, so you can easily begin right away.

To get the discount, go to the 1Password website using the button below > fill in the details > create a new account. The offer will be applied automatically, and you’ll see the discounted price on the payment page.

The 1Password Family subscription is currently available at $4.99/month which is billed annually. You can use the app on up to 5 devices, and the offer will give you a $discount on the bill that you can use to keep it running for a few more months. You could be a new user or someone upgrading from an existing 1Password account.

To give you some insight, 1Password offers a large set of features that we like. For instance, the app is compatible with most major operating systems. Also, it can inform you when a website offers 2-factor authentication for better safety.

Above all, 1Password recently introduced a new feature where you can store your crypto wallet details. Since crypto wallet information is quite confidential, but also difficult to remember, this is the perfect solution for it.