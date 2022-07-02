All “Xbox Game Pass” Games That You Can Play Right Now

If you’re one of those gamers who can’t stick to just one game at a time and like to jiggle between games, allowing yourself to explore multiple games at a time, then the Xbox Game Pass is the perfect destination for you. The Xbox Game Pass is a vast catalog of games that provides users with almost all the new and exclusive games you can play on the Xbox.

Moreover, the Xbox Game Pass is not just confined to the Xbox consoles; PC gamers can also get a subscription to the Game Pass to get this vast inventory of games hosted by the Xbox Game Pass. Interestingly, the Xbox Game Pass holds a variety of games; from the old Xbox 360 to Xbox One to the latest Series X/S, the Xbox Game Pass has all the games you can play.

As for the prices, the basic subscription plan to the Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99, through which you can access the Xbox Game Pass library. Meanwhile, apart from accessing the Xbox Game Pass games on the console and PC, a Game Pass subscription also allows subscribers to play games on the cloud; however, the service is not available everywhere.

While you do get a lot of games to play via the Xbox Game Pass, many times, it might not be feasible to look for the monthly games and the list of every game there is on the Xbox Game Pass. On that note, we’re here to help you with that; we’ll compile a list of all the games on Xbox Game Pass, along with what game is coming this month and which game is departing from the Game Pass. Meanwhile, if you wish to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, we’ll make sure to drop a link for easy access to the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is currently available at a discounted price of $1 for the first month, with the next two months free. You can play all the games listed below without paying anything extra. Buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1

Xbox Game Pass: Games coming and leaving in July 2022

The games joining the Xbox Game Pass list in July 2022 are Far Cry 5, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (console), As Dusk Falls, Last Call BBS, Escape Academy, and Immortality. Meanwhile, talking about the games leaving the Game Pass are FIFA 20, Jurassic World Evolution, Last Stop, and MotoGP 20.

The Game Pass rotates some games every month, with the addition of new and old games leaving the subscription service. However, the service gives prior notice as to which game is leaving, not to leave you wanting more. With that out of the way, let’s jump to all the games you can play with Xbox Game Pass.

Every game on Xbox Game Pass

7 Days To Die

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A memoir Blue

A Way Out

AI: The Somnium Files

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien: Isolation

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Among Us

Anthem

ANVIL: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)

Aragami 2

Archvale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Amry of Two

Art of Rally

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astria Ascending

Astroneer

Atomicrops

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield Bad Company

Battlefield 1

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield 5

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Ben 10: Power Trip

Black Desert

Black

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Bloodroots

Boyfriend Dungeon

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Brutal Legend

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Bugsnax

Burnout Paradise

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Children of Morta

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

ClusterTruck

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Craftopia (Game Preview)

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge

Cris Tales

CrossfireX Operation Catalyst Campaign

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings 3

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Crysis Remastered

Curse Of The Dead Gods

Dandy Ace

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Danganropa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Dante’s Inferno

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deep Rock Galactic

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game

Descenders

Destroy All Humans

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 4

DIRT 5

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally 2.0

Disc Room

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dodgeball Academia

Donut County

Doom

Doom II

Doom III

Doom 64

Doom (2016)

Doom Eternal

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dreamscaper

Eastshade

Echo Generation

Edge of Eternity

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – Standard Update

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Elite Dangerous

Embr

Empire of Sin

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Exo One

F1 2020

F1 2021

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fae Tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

FAR: Changing Tides

Farming Simulator 22

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 20

FIFA 21

FIFA 22

Fight Night Champion

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Firewatch

Floppy Knights

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Fusion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Gears of War

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Going Under

Golf with Your Friends

GONNER2

Gorogoa

GRID

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded (Game Preview)

Hades

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hardspace Shipbreaker

Haven

Heavy Weapon

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Human Fall Flat

Humankind

Hypnospace Outlaw

I Am Fish

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Infernax

Injustice 2

It Takes Two

Jetpac Refuelled

Joyride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Katana Zero

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Kill It With Fire

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Killer Queen Black

Knights and Bikes

Kraken Academy!!

Lake

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lemnis Gate

Lethal League Blaze

Library Of Ruina

Life Is Strange True Colors

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witch In The Woods (Game Preview)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost In Random

Lost Words: Beyond The Page

Lumines Remastered

Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 22

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect Andromeda

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 22

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Morkredd

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

MotoGP 20

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naraka Bladepoint

NBA LIVE 19

Need for Speed Rivals

Need For Speed

Need For Speed Heat

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need For Speed Payback

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Next Space Rebels

NHL 21

NHL 22

NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play/Ultimate only)

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

No Man’s Sky

Nobody Saves The World

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omno

Omori

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

One Step From Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Pac-Man Museum+

Paradise Killer

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Pupperazzi

Quake

Quantum Break

Race With Ryan

RAGE

RAGE 2

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Rare Replay

Recompile

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Research and Destroy

Ring Of Pain

Rocket Arena

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure

Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

ScourgeBringer

ScreamRide

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction (Game Preview)

Serious Sam 4

Shadowrun Trilogy

Shredders

Signs Of the Sojourner

Skate

Skate 3

SkateBird

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines From The Far Out

Spiritfarer

SSX (EA Play/Ultimate only)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

Stardew Valley

Starmancer (Game Preview)

State of Decay: Year-One

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

Stellaris

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas

Taiko No Tatsujin: The Drum Master

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3

Telling Lies

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Anacrusis

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bards Tale Trilogy

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Good Life

The Gunk

The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Procession To Calvary

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Michonne: The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season 2

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

This War of Mind: Final Cut

theHunter: Call Of The Wild

Titanfall 2 (EA Play/Ultimate only)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Trek To Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

UFC 3

UFC 4

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Undertale

UnDungeon

Unpacking

Unsouled

Unravel

Unravel 2

Unruly Heroes

Unsighted

Vampire Survivors

Viva Pinata

Vita Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Visage

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

Weird West

What Remains of Edith Finch

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World War Z

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

ZumaZuma’s Revenge!

There you have it; all the games on Xbox Game Pass. We’ll keep the list updated with every game that’s coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass each month, along with any new addition to the main list of games on Xbox Game Pass.