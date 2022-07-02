All “Xbox Game Pass” Games That You Can Play Right Now

If you’re one of those gamers who can’t stick to just one game at a time and like to jiggle between games, allowing yourself to explore multiple games at a time, then the Xbox Game Pass is the perfect destination for you. The Xbox Game Pass is a vast catalog of games that provides users with almost all the new and exclusive games you can play on the Xbox.
Moreover, the Xbox Game Pass is not just confined to the Xbox consoles; PC gamers can also get a subscription to the Game Pass to get this vast inventory of games hosted by the Xbox Game Pass. Interestingly, the Xbox Game Pass holds a variety of games; from the old Xbox 360 to Xbox One to the latest Series X/S, the Xbox Game Pass has all the games you can play.
As for the prices, the basic subscription plan to the Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99, through which you can access the Xbox Game Pass library. Meanwhile, apart from accessing the Xbox Game Pass games on the console and PC, a Game Pass subscription also allows subscribers to play games on the cloud; however, the service is not available everywhere.
While you do get a lot of games to play via the Xbox Game Pass, many times, it might not be feasible to look for the monthly games and the list of every game there is on the Xbox Game Pass. On that note, we’re here to help you with that; we’ll compile a list of all the games on Xbox Game Pass, along with what game is coming this month and which game is departing from the Game Pass. Meanwhile, if you wish to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, we’ll make sure to drop a link for easy access to the subscription service.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is currently available at a discounted price of $1 for the first month, with the next two months free. You can play all the games listed below without paying anything extra.
Xbox Game Pass: Games coming and leaving in July 2022
The games joining the Xbox Game Pass list in July 2022 are Far Cry 5, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (console), As Dusk Falls, Last Call BBS, Escape Academy, and Immortality. Meanwhile, talking about the games leaving the Game Pass are FIFA 20, Jurassic World Evolution, Last Stop, and MotoGP 20.
The Game Pass rotates some games every month, with the addition of new and old games leaving the subscription service. However, the service gives prior notice as to which game is leaving, not to leave you wanting more. With that out of the way, let’s jump to all the games you can play with Xbox Game Pass.
Every game on Xbox Game Pass
- 7 Days To Die
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A memoir Blue
- A Way Out
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- Anthem
- ANVIL: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Amry of Two
- Art of Rally
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Atomicrops
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Bad Company
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield 5
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert
- Black
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia (Game Preview)
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge
- Cris Tales
- CrossfireX Operation Catalyst Campaign
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crysis Remastered
- Curse Of The Dead Gods
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganropa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Dante’s Inferno
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 4
- DIRT 5
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disc Room
- Dishonored
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom III
- Doom 64
- Doom (2016)
- Doom Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- Eastshade
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – Standard Update
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Elite Dangerous
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- F1 2020
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 20
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Fight Night Champion
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Firewatch
- Floppy Knights
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fusion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Gears of War
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf with Your Friends
- GONNER2
- Gorogoa
- GRID
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded (Game Preview)
- Hades
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Hardspace Shipbreaker
- Haven
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joyride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Katana Zero
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Knights and Bikes
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lemnis Gate
- Lethal League Blaze
- Library Of Ruina
- Life Is Strange True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch In The Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost In Random
- Lost Words: Beyond The Page
- Lumines Remastered
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 20
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka Bladepoint
- NBA LIVE 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need For Speed
- Need For Speed Heat
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need For Speed Payback
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- NHL 21
- NHL 22
- NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play/Ultimate only)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves The World
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omno
- Omori
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step From Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Pupperazzi
- Quake
- Quantum Break
- Race With Ryan
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Rare Replay
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Ring Of Pain
- Rocket Arena
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- ScourgeBringer
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction (Game Preview)
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shredders
- Signs Of the Sojourner
- Skate
- Skate 3
- SkateBird
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines From The Far Out
- Spiritfarer
- SSX (EA Play/Ultimate only)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- Starmancer (Game Preview)
- State of Decay: Year-One
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas
- Taiko No Tatsujin: The Drum Master
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Anacrusis
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bards Tale Trilogy
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession To Calvary
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne: The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- This War of Mind: Final Cut
- theHunter: Call Of The Wild
- Titanfall 2 (EA Play/Ultimate only)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek To Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
- UFC 3
- UFC 4
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- UnDungeon
- Unpacking
- Unsouled
- Unravel
- Unravel 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Unsighted
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Pinata
- Vita Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- Visage
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
- ZumaZuma’s Revenge!
There you have it; all the games on Xbox Game Pass. We’ll keep the list updated with every game that’s coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass each month, along with any new addition to the main list of games on Xbox Game Pass.