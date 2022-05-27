Windows Project ‘Keystone’ Will Be A Streaming Service To Rival Apple

Microsoft is deeply invested in creating a streaming device for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The proposed device could offer game streaming using Xbox Cloud Gaming services. Once launched, it would lower the entry barrier to gaming and reduce the dependence on expensive hardware for gaming.

Codename “Keystone” appeared in the Xbox OS list which sparked speculations of a game streaming device. Windows Central reached out to Microsoft for confirming the news about a streaming device in the works.

Microsoft statements

Microsoft said that they are committed to making cloud gaming a possibility. The spokesperson said that they were indeed working on a game streaming device called the keystone. Like most streaming devices, keystone could connect to any display device via HDMI and stream games and content.

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device,” said Microsoft in a statement to Windows Central.

Image: Pexels

Why is it important?

The current barrier to entry into gaming is quite high. Apart from a few games, you will need a powerful PC or console to play AAA titles. Microsoft and a few other brands have launched their cloud gaming services to make gaming less device-dependent. But a dedicated streaming device could do wonders for gaming enthusiasts.

The statement by Microsoft reveals that they are moving away from the current iteration of the Keystone project. So, the chances of an early reveal aren’t possible. But confirming that a streaming device is in the works is still a piece of good news. The new consoles aren’t cheap and the exclusive titles aren’t cheap either.

But Xbox Game Pass already offers a decent library at good prices. Launching a streaming device could do wonders for the cloud gaming industry and propel Microsoft to the top. Have you tried cloud gaming? Does your internet connection restrict you from using cloud gaming services? Share your thoughts in the comments.