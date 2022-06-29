The Latest Arm GPU Immortalis Will Bring Ray Tracing To Android

Multiple Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) have made ray-tracing a fundamental part of modern PCs and the newest generation of consoles. If you play games on your smartphone and feel left out, we have news for you!

Arm is now working to make ray-tracing common on Android smartphones with its up-and-coming ‘Immortalis’ GPU. The company recently announced the Immortalis-G715, which is a GPU for mobile chipsets and is also the first-of-its-kind from Arm that supports ray-tracing.

Image Credit: Arm

According to the company, users will be able to get their hands on the new GPU by 2023. This hints that the GPU will be attached to the future MediaTek chips.

Alongside the new Immortalis-G715, we are also getting the Mali-G715 and Mali-G615, which will be lower-end compared to Immortalis, and will have an absence of ray-tracing. Regarding core counts, the Mali-G715 has a core count between seven and nine, while G615 has less than six cores.

The architecture of the Immortalis-G715

The Immortalis-G715 is Arm’s flagship GPU and will undoubtedly revolutionize the gaming experience on your smartphone device. When it comes to the design, it is built on top of the pre-existing Mali architecture, but Immortalis has between 10 and 16 cores. Not only will the new GPU get a boost of 15% from its predecessor, but it will also be 15% more energy-efficient.

Image Credit: Arm

Both Arm and Samsung are working on making ray-tracing more common, which is excellent news for mobile gamers. Certainly, it will lead to increased Android game adoption support, but only time will tell.

It is a well-known fact that novelty keeps life interesting, and video games give you the ability to do something new, which is why the gaming industry is proliferating. From streams to YouTube videos, viewers spend hours watching their favorite content creators play games and then try them out themselves.

With the industry expanding at such a fast rate, we are getting introduced to many new features. One of these is ray-tracing, which has become the new hot thing in gaming. In layman’s terms, ray-tracing is a lightning technique that brings realism to games, making them more visually and aesthetically appealing.