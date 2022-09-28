House of The Dragon Continues To Break Records Despite Massive Changes

HBO’s spinoff series House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons, the historic Targaryen war of succession. Despite the negative reactions to Game of Thrones season 8, the prequel show has received high praise from critics. It has certainly attracted a sizable viewership since it debuted a month ago.

The House of the Dragon premiere last month attracted a record-breaking audience for an HBO series debut. And the show was swiftly renewed for a season 2. The number of people watching the show has been continuously rising ever since.

However, episode 6 opened with a 10-year time leap and several recasts. The episode’s 10-year time jump and replacement of the show’s younger stars raised some questions about how the show’s core audience could respond.

House of the Dragon viewership continues to rise even after a time jump

The first data on audience reactions to these important changes is now available. According to Variety, House of the Dragon episode 6 had a 3% rise in viewership over the previous episode. The number was calculated using a combination of HBO cable watchers and viewers on HBO Max and other streaming services.

Much can change in ten years.



Given the large time jump in episode 6 and the necessary recastings, this boost in viewership comes during a critical week for House of the Dragon. However, given the show’s recent trends, these figures should come as no surprise. Episode 4 witnessed a 5% rise in viewership, followed by a 3% increase in episode 5.

Furthermore, according to one report, House of the Dragon had 29 million viewers per episode. There is no doubt that the Game of Thrones prequel is one of the most popular shows on the planet right now.