Shocking: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Returns As Bob Chapek Leaves

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is back managing House of Mouse as Bob Chapek steps down from the position after less than a year in the role. Iger oversaw the acquisitions of Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel Entertainment, as well as the controversial purchase of 20th Century Fox during his more than ten years as president of the venerable Hollywood company. Iger indicated his intention to step down as Disney CEO in the early months of 2020 after a successful run with the studio, though it now seems that may not be the case.

Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Iger, the former CEO of Disney, will officially rejoin the company as Bob Chapek steps down. Despite the lack of specific information regarding the job changes, the studio believed that Iger was more qualified than his replacement to lead the business amidst ongoing pandemic issues. Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Disney Board, said:

We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.

Intriguingly, the news of Iger’s return to his position as CEO of Disney suggests that the deal will only last for two years, with the studio’s board hoping to work with him to properly groom a new successor for the position.

Some reports claimed that Chapek’s initial appointment as the studio CEO had already surprised Disney employees because some thought Tom Staggs, the company’s former COO, would be a better fit given his lengthy employment with them. Furthermore, there have been rumors that Iger and Chapek were at odds prior to the former’s departure, with Chapek allegedly trying to assume leadership responsibilities as soon as possible.