Disney Explores Amazon Prime-Style Membership Program

The Walt Disney Company is one of the largest enterprises in the United States. Disney has two major resorts in the United States, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, each with six theme parks and two water parks. Furthermore, Disney is a media and entertainment giant, holding studios such as Marvel, Disney Pixar, and LucasFilms, which produces Star Wars, as well as the rights to other content created by 20th Century Fox, to mention a few.

Much of this content is available on Disney+, the company’s streaming service. Many die-hard Disney fans have a D23 membership, which grants them exclusive access to news and other information about the company, including the D23 Expo, which is held each year at the Anaheim Convention Center. However, it appears that Disney has much bigger plans for the future.

Disney is looking into a membership program similar to Amazon Prime.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Disney is looking into a membership program similar to Amazon Prime. The program could provide subscribers with several exclusive benefits, discounts, and other inducements to spend more money on Disney products and services. A secondary advantage would be that the company would be able to collect more information on its customers’ preferences and habits, which would improve its ability to cross-sell across its various businesses, which range from streaming services to theme parks to merchandise.

According to the report, the membership program is still in the early stages of discussion. It’s unclear which segments of Disney’s audience it would target, how much it would cost, or when the program would premiere. Some executives have internally referred to the project as “Disney Prime.” It’s not clear whether this will be the program’s name when it launches.

Disney’s chief communications officer Kristina Schake also confirmed the same in a statement to the WSJ. He said:

“Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences, and products that are most relevant to each of our guests. A membership program is just one of the exciting ideas that is being explored.”

Disney already has a sort of membership scheme in the form of the D23 fan club. It costs $99.99 a year for one person or $129.99 for two (the “23” refers to the year Disney was founded: 1923). The option to purchase special items, a subscription to the quarterly Disney twenty-three magazine, and reduced tickets to the D23 Expo, billed as the “ultimate Disney fan event,” are among the benefits. According to reports, the proposed membership scheme would be aimed at more casual followers.



The main advantage of a “Disney Prime” membership program would be that it would allow the company to target customers with more of its items. During a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned the company’s “franchise flywheel” and its ability to “connect people with our uniquely engaging content across a variety of touch points.”

In other words, Disney owns a lot of stuff, from Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar and others; it has a streaming service, theme parks, resorts, and even creates its own residential communities. Why not combine more of these elements and allow people to truly experience Disney?