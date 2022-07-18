13 Best Android Video Editor Apps For 2022: Edit Like A Pro

Many people worldwide mostly capture videos on their smartphones every day. With the new flagship cameras excelling in videography, it’s only natural that you’d want to edit those too. Likewise, if you want to be free from the hassle, you should look at our picks of the best Android video editor apps in 2022.

While there are a number of free video editing software available on PC, some of them are complex to use. Also, of course, you need a PC (a decently powered one too) in the first place. On the other hand, video editors for Android are convenient to work with and have a collection of amazing features.

13 Best Android Video Editor Apps Of 2022

While there are several apps in the market, we have compiled a list of the 13 best apps that you should consider. These apps are good at what they do, so read on for more.

Note: This list isn’t in order of preference. You are advised to choose any of these editors that you prefer

1. Adobe Premiere Rush

Price: Free / Up to $53.99 per month

Adobe Premiere Rush is another best free video editing app for Android without watermark that enables you to edit any video right from your Android device quickly. It is fast and fun to use.

Adobe calls the free video editing app “designed specifically for online video creators.” What this means is that the app knows the specific video adjustments you will require for social media platforms. Naturally, the video can be shared on multiple social media sites through the app.

Apart from the standard video editing functions, you can apply video effects, change color, create pan and zoom effects, add custom made animated titles and more. The app has built-in camera functionality to capture high-quality videos.

The Android app also features audio tools for sound balancing and auto-ducking. The best part, however, is that you can have multiple video tracks to smoothen your workflow. It is free to download and does not display any ads.

Features:

All-in-one video editor app for Android users.

One can add a thumbnail and schedule posts for TikTok, YouTube, etc.

App Installs: Over 1 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.0

Pros:

Cross-platform

Useful export options

Free starter plan

Cons:

The full version requires a subscription

2. PowerDirector

Price: $3.72 per year on Quarterly sub / $5.57 per year on Monthly sub / $39.72 per year on Yearly sub

PowerDirector is a fully featured Android video editor that has an easy-to-use timeline interface, but it might take you some time to get used to the controls. However, once you become an expert with this app, you can create professional and effective rich videos within seconds. There are over 30 different effects and transition effects to choose from and add to your video.

Using this best free video editing app, you can create awesome green screen videos. PowerDirector also comes with tutorial videos for all of its functions. Most of its features are available in the free version, but upgrading to the full version allows you to remove watermarks, ads, and even to extract videos in 1080 and 4K resolutions. It is supported on Android 4.3 and above.

Features:

Videos can be exported in 4K with hardware support.

Slow-mo video editor for creating slow-mo video FX.

Chroma key selector for imparting transparencies in videos and layer effects.

App Installs: Over 100 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.5

Pros:

Offers advanced video editing tools

Offers royalty-free stock library

Can use in-built templates

Cons:

Gives unnecessary notifications

Files take a lot of time to load

3. FilmoraGo

FilmoraGo is a remarkable Android video editor app that is liked by many users. All the primary functions like trimming, cutting, adding themes, music, etc. can be easily performed. You can also make 1:1 square videos for Instagram, 16:9 videos for Youtube, create reverse videos, add transitions, slow motion, text, etc. to beautify your video.

FilmoraGo has some in-app purchases, but most of its fantastic features are available for free. You can either save the videos directly in your gallery or share them straight to social media. Videos edited in the free version have a watermark at the end of the video.

Features:

Clips can be previewed in real-time.

Photos and videos can be imported from social media websites like Facebook, Instagram, etc.

Extensive collection of templates and effects.

A set of professional editing tools.

App Installs: Over 50 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.6

Pros:

Offers a variety of features

Easy-to-use interface

Access to high-quality templates and presets in the Pro version

Cons:

No tutorials on how to use the presets and templates

Minor app glitches

4. InShot

Price: Free / $2.99 per month / $9.99 per year / $29.99 lifetime

If you are a video editor for Android that leaves no watermark, then InShot is one of the best ones out there. It features an intuitive interface and the ads do not interfere with your work. However, you will need to watch an ad if you want to remove the watermark on your video.

It has all the standard features that you would expect from a video editing app such as trim, crop, split, option to apply video effects, etc. Other than that, there is an option to freeze a select part of the video.

You can get 4K exports and even choose from different frame rates.If you are a TikToker or are looking to upload videos on Instagram, then InShot is a great video editing app for you.

Features:

4K uploads and multiple frame rate options

In-house music effects

Platform-based aspect ratio options

App Installs: Over 100 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.8

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface

Fast and efficient video processing

Cons:

Lacks advanced features

Need to pay to remove watermarks

5. KineMaster

Price: Free / $4.99 per month

Combined with a well-designed interface along with powerful features, KineMaster is one of the best video editing apps available on Android. It enables the drag-n-drop technique to import different media files easily. KineMaster offers remarkable levels of control over the editing process to create professional videos quickly. You can add different types of transitions in between video fragments, or insert blocks of text or subtitles.

However, the removal of the watermark and full access to premium assets can only be accessed if you purchase the professional edition of the app. Besides this, most of the functions come in the free version.

Features:

Multiple layers of videos, images, text, effects, overlays, stickers, and handwriting can be combined.

Instant preview feature to view the editing

Precise volume control from moment to moment within a clip

App Installs: Over 100 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.4

Pros:

Offers advanced editing features

Contains multi-track editing

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Watermarks on the free version

Minor app glitches on less powerful devices

6. VideoShow

Price: Free / $135.19 per year / $ 225.78 lifetime

VideoShow has received numerous awards and is undoubtedly one of the best video editing apps for Android available on the Google Play Store for free. With a user-friendly interface, VideoShow is reliable and easy to use. Apart from the essential functions, you can also beautify your video by adding text, effects, music and sound effects or performing live dubbing.

There are over 50 different themes available, and you can also reduce the size of your video by compressing it. The videos do not lose any quality and have no video duration limits. The FilmoraGo alternative app has support for almost all Android devices.

Features:

50 elaborate themes to beautify videos, vlogs, and slideshows

Blurred background, options to adjust audio speed and voice enhancement features

Multiple background music can be added to a video.

The soundtrack of a video can be converted to mp3.

App Installs: Over 100 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.6

Pros:

Offers various presets and transitions

Offers advanced editing features

Cons:

Issue while sharing videos on third-party apps

Loss of video quality after exporting

Watermark in the free version

7. Quik

Price: Free

Quik is another smart way to edit videos on Android. It is fast and free. You can select any photo or video clip to make your stories with Quik. The best thing about Quik is that it comes with automatic video creation capabilities. You can crop videos, add effects, texts, and quickly sync everything to the beat of any music.

Once you have completed the creation of the video, you can save it to your camera roll either in 1080p or 720p, or even directly share it on social networking sites. Quik is reliable and does not display any annoying ads. We think it is well-deserved to be featured in this list of the best free Android video editor apps for its features and convenience.

Features:

Transitions are automatically synced to the beats of background music

Quik is compatible with GoPro as well as Motion Photos

Videos can be saved in 60fps for smooth playback

You can save edited videos as drafts to finish editing later.

App Installs: Over 100 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.7

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface

Offers advanced editing features

Cons:

Doesn’t work with all devices

8. VivaVideo

Price: Free / $3.99

VivaVideo has a lot of impressive video editing features. The app is thoughtfully designed to help you create professional-looking videos directly from your Android.

You can choose from hundreds of user-friendly effects that range from stickers and filters to animated clips and subtitles. The essential functions of cutting and pasting videos, trimming, merging clips, etc. can be easily operated.

VivaVideo has over one million users worldwide and is also one of the best video editing apps for Android. You can also directly share your work on different social networking sites.

Features:

Built-in slow motion video editor.

A wide variety of collage templates and themes to choose from.

Video collage maker for merging video clips.

App Installs: Over 1 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.5

Pros:

Offers advanced editing features

Works with all file formats

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Minor app glitches

Hard to manage more than one audio/video file

Many ads in the free version

9. Funimate

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Funimate is the next entry on the list of the best Android video editor apps. It can instantly transform everyday moments into creative videos and enables automatic sharing options on different social sites. It has over a hundred advanced video effects that are designed to be a perfect match for editing short videos. You can even make short video loops which can be entertaining.

Funimate requires signing in before using the app. You can also get followers and follow other accounts in it. It is one of the best free video editing apps, but the displayed ads can be annoying.

Features:

More than 100 advanced video effects for making cool videos

DIY effects from pre-existing photos stored on your smartphone

Feature to make collab videos with friends

A dedicated Funimate video community

App Installs: Over 10 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.4

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface

Offers various presets

Cons:

Minor app glitches

10. Magisto

Price: Free / $5.99 per month

Magisto is a great video editor app for those who don’t have formal video editing experience. It combines video clips, photos, music, text, video effects, and video filters to help you make an excellent video without much effort. Just select one or more video clips and a song for the soundtrack and the app will automatically create a video within a few minutes.

Magisto uses a sophisticated A.I. that analyzes the videos and chooses the most interesting fragments. It usually produces an excellent result in video making. If you are new to video editing, this is a great free alternative with some in-app purchases.

Features:

Excellent auto-editing feature

Direct option to share videos on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Vimeo, YouTube, and Twitter

Advanced tools for vloggers and marketers

App Installs: Over 50 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.0

Pros:

Easy to use for beginners

Offers a variety of templates

Cons:

Doesn’t have many editing features

Less room for manual editing

11. Alive Movie Maker

Price: Free

Movie maker is another video editing tool worthy of being on this list of the best video editing apps for 2022. The app is totally free with intuitive video editing tools that are easy to handle. It also offers an efficient means of making 16:9 videos or videos for Instagram in squared format.

The best part about the app is that there is an entire community of videographers who share their montages on the Android app. Overall, the app is useful for making short videos, but it displays a lot of ads, which can be very disturbing.

Features:

Motion track animation effects and text animation effects

Music slideshows feature

A host of stickers, filters, and cinematic effects

App Installs: Over 5 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.4

Pros:

Offers all the basic editing features

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Minor app glitches

Shows frequent ads

12. Filmigo Video Maker

Price: $9.99 per month / $45.99 per year

Filmigo has a simple UI with essential features right at your fingertips. Once you start editing a video, you can either choose a template with a pre-adjusted song or get into the real editing.

The video editor for Android offers a number of exciting editing options, such as adding several songs in a single video, adding subtitles, stickers, GIFs, etc. Users can doodle in their videos as well.

Filmigo Video Maker also offers a separate music section where users can add music from the app’s vast library. Once the video is finalized, users can export the project to different social media handles right from the video maker.

While the app features a number of editing tools, many find the app way too cramped for a smartphone, particularly for large projects where people need edits on particular timestamps. Despite the hardware acceleration, the Android video editor app is known to freeze on multiple occasions.

Features:

Free themes to beautify the video and a lot of transitions

High-quality video upload

App Installs: Over 100 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.5

Pros:

Offers all the basic features

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

No permanent free version

Displays a lot of ads in the free trial

13. VN Video Editor

Price: Free

Finally, VN makes it to the list of the best Android video editor apps. This is because all the video filters, effects, transitions, and templates are free to use in this video editor. In other words, there are no in-app purchases. However, there are ads in the Android app.

Similar to Power Director, the app features a proper timeline. The best part about the app is that you can trim precise videos. You can choose a 0.3-second clip of your video and trim the part.

While exporting, you can choose between 24FPS and 60FPS and can even change the bitrate. Overall, it’s one of the video editors for Android.

Features:

Free video editor for Android in its true sense

Multiple frame rates and bitrate export options

App Installs: Over 10 million

Google Play Store Rating: 4.6

Pros:

Permanently free

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Minor app glitches

Lacks advanced features

Conclusion

While there are many apps to choose from, we recommend using FilmoraGo, Adobe Premiere Rush, or InShot for the best experience. While these apps are partly paid, they offer the best value for your money with their set of features, so we included them in this list of the best Android video editor apps.

Did you find this list of the 13 best Android video editor apps in 2022 to be helpful? Share your reviews in the comments.

Frequently Asked Questions