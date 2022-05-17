Apple Will Automatically Renew Your Subscriptions Even If There’s A Price Rise

Apple recently updated its App Store rules and that includes a big change in auto-renewing subscriptions. Going forward, it will auto-renew your app subscription even if there is a price increase. The manual opt-in option won’t be there for minor price changes.

Apple deems it to be a noteworthy move to improve user convenience while renewing subscriptions. But there are lurking concerns about the pricing change and regarding the methods of implementation.

What are the new App Store rules regarding subscription renewal?

Apple has placed a few conditions which the App Store developers must meet in order to be eligible for automatic renewal. The first condition is that the developers cannot raise the price more than once every year. The second condition is a little confusing so we have added the exact statement from the blog post.

“The price bump doesn’t exceed US$5 and 50% of the subscription price, or US$50 and 50% for an annual subscription price, and is permissible by local law,” says Apple.

Is it really necessary?

Well, to some extent it is necessary. The new App Store rules make it easy to renew the subscription without keeping an eye out for it. You won’t have to go through that process every month. But the pricing is the main concern with automatic renewal.

Apple won’t push a manual opt-in every time you need to renew the subscription. So, even if you were planning to not renew the subscription next month for a specific app, the App Store would do it anyway. Apple did assure about timely reminders about the monthly and yearly renewals.

Users will receive reminders using push notifications, email, and within the app. But most of us tend to ignore those anyways, as pointed out by The Verge.

Max Sleeman tweeted a screenshot of what the reminders could look like on Twitter. The image details the price change and offers the option to confirm it or review the subscription. What do you think about the new App Store rules? Is automatic renewal necessary? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.