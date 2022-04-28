Apple Self-Service Repair Is Now Live: Here's How To Buy Original Parts And Tools

Apple announced today that the much-awaited Self Service Repair is now live and usable. The website exclusively deals with the Apple device parts and necessary tools for repair and replacement. Self Service Repair is available for only the iPhone 12,13, and iPhone SE(3rd gen) lineup.

What is Apple Self-Service Repair?

Apple Self Service Repair is a digital store where you can get original spare parts for self-repairing Apple devices. The store offers parts along with the necessary tools to execute the repair.

Apple shared the news in a blog post and said, “The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera.“

Moreover, Apple also plans to add the M1-powered Macs repairs to the Apple Self Service Repair store. Currently, you can buy parts and tools for all models of iPhone 12 and 13 and iPhone SE (2022).

Why did Apple launch the store now?

Apple and other tech giants faced heat from the “Rights to Repair” movement. Its sole purpose was that every customer could have the right to fix their Apple device themselves. But it wasn’t possible because Apple didn’t make the repair manuals for each device public.

Moreover, Apple and other big tech brands impose a condition that third-party repairs violate warranty. That forces users to get repairs done from official service centers which turn out very expensive, even for minor repairs. Moreover, it cripples the third-party and DIY repair industry.

With the Self Service Repair store, Apple will now let users repair their Apple devices using the original spare parts. You can choose the iPhone model you want to repair and then browse for parts and tools for each repair. But Apple isn’t being super-benevolent with the whole process.

If you browse the online store, you will find that even basic parts are way more expensive than they should be. Most common repair items such as displays require a display press that is priced at almost $300. So, repairing your iPhone just became convenient but still remains costly.