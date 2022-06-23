Zuckerberg Wants To Add Billions Of People Spending Hundreds Of Dollars In Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg is undoubtedly one of the most influential people on the planet. Everything he says on air is meant to be taken quite seriously. On Wednesday, the Meta CEO talked about his vision regarding the Metaverse and the economy on CNBC.

He told Jim Cramer that the Metaverse could be a considerable part of their business in the decade’s second half. He said that Meta hopes to bring a billion people into the world of Metaverse, spending hundreds of dollars on digital goods, digital content, and even properties.

What can you buy in the Metaverse?

Image by Aman Anand/ Fossbytes

According to the report from CNBC, Mark has everything planned out. Be it clothing for your avatar or digital goods for your virtual home, or things to decorate your virtual conference room, you’d be able to buy everything in the Metaverse.

“To be able to be more productive in virtual and augmented reality and across the metaverse overall,” he said.

Although Mark is fully aware of the decline in Facebook’s monthly active users and he still seems to be persistent on its future plans. Investors have also cut the company’s market capitalization as growth has slowed by a margin. Even the top management dynamic at Facebook is shifting drastically.

However, Mark sees all these hurdles as stepping stones for the success of the Metaverse. He has been increasingly directing the company towards what he views as the next generation of social media. And he believes the economy is a significant part of it; being able to buy and sell digital goods for avatars who can communicate with each other sounds incredible.

Meta will use AI for advertisements

The report further stated that the experience in the Metaverse would be more immersive than the text photos or videos we see daily. Although it still doesn’t seem justifiable to spend hundreds of dollars on virtual goods.

For whatever’s worth, Meta’s primary goal is to bring in as many users as possible into its virtual world. According to Mark, the technology is almost here, and they are doing their best to “deliver this realistic sense of presence.”

Lastly, the report talked about how Meta is investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence. Using AI meta can bolster advertisement in front of the customers, generating most of the company’s revenue. Meta sure seems to be on a roll with a plethora of virtual products and targeted advertisements.

Would you be open to spending hundreds of dollars in the Metaverse?