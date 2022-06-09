ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Is The Latest Affordable Flagship Up For Pre-Order

ZTE’s new flagship offering, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will become available for pre-order in the coming weeks. As per the brand’s website, the smartphone will go on sale on 21 June 2022.

But there is a special offer for early birds who want to try the new smartphone from ZTE. The early bird offer knocks off a sweet $50 from the original price.

ZTE became famous for offering the world’s first under-display front camera which removed the obnoxious notch from the display. The first one wasn’t super-impressive but it paved way for newer ZTE phones which cunningly hide the front camera under the display.

What does the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra offer?

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports a flat design with a larger surface area occupied by the rear camera array. It sports three 64 MP sensors, including the primary, ultra-wide, and periscope with laser focus. ZTE’s efforts in creating a top-tier, 2022-relevant phone are clearly visible in the design.

The under-display camera is still there, and it will be harder to spot, thereby offering you what ZTE calls “A larger-than-life full screen with zero holes on the display.”

Image: ZTE

The spec sheet is equally impressive. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra offers the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8/12 Gigs of RAM. Likewise, there are two storage configurations; 128 GB and 256 GB respectively.

The phone packs a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED curved glass display, minus the notch that you get with every other smartphone. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sports an Under-display fingerprint scanner and includes all the necessary sensors that include NFC as well. It runs on Android 12 and offers a 5000 mAh battery with 65W Quick Charge capability.

The brand claims a battery life of 24+ hours which is a little far-fetched considering the present-day usage patterns. You can read about all the specifications on the official website.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will offer the early bird discount from 8 June to 23 June 2022. After it list for sale, the offer ends. Moreover, the 128 GB variant comes at $799 while the 256 GB one will retail at $899.