How To Watch Yuvraj Singh’s Sixer For Free?

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most decorated and famous players to ever don the jersey for the Indian Cricket Team. The left-handed all-rounder may have retired from the sport now, but he has given plenty of moments for fans to cherish forever. Among them, arguably one of the most popular is when he hit 6 sixers in one over against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The former cricket may not be directly involved in the mini TV series, but he made the official announcement. Moreover, the 40-year-old claimed that the TVF mini web series reminded him of his younger days when he used to play cricket with a tennis ball.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the release and streaming details of Sixer. But before that, feel free to check our guides on Panchayat and Hostel Daze.

Image credit: TVF

The TVF original series is releasing soon on Amazon MiniTV. To be precise, you will be able to watch it on November 11, 2022, at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The release time of the series may vary. Previously, Please Find Attached season 3, aired on MiniTV, and its episodes used to arrive in the afternoon.

TVF’s Sixer free streaming

While the platform is owned by Amazon, it is a tad bit different from Prime Video. For starters, MiniTV can only be accessed through the Amazon shopping app. Considering there is no separate application for it as of now.

Secondly, and importantly, you can watch titles in its library for free. Yes, no free trial or other strings attached. All you have to do is endure the occasional advertisements when you watch it. But at the end of the day, it’s somewhat better than paying for a subscription, right?

That’s all from our end regarding Yuvraj Singh’s Sixer web series. Are you excited about it? Let us know your expectations from it in the comments section below.