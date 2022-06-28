YouTuber Mods His Tesla, Brake Fails And Crashes It At 170Mph!

YouTuber Chillin’ with Chet recently purchased a Tesla Model S Plaid. The Tesla owner wanted to test the car’s abilities as he even attempted to drive it underwater twice. However, to Chet’s surprise, he noticed that the vehicle’s brakes could not sustain the combination of its massive weight and power.

He changed the track with a more ready braking system and instantly went out to test it. Unfortunately, tragedy struck, and the car encountered a brake failure at 170 mph, which was a near-death encounter for the YouTuber.

The driver was also negligent in wearing the proper safety equipment. Although he did have the seat belts on, he did not have a helmet, the track-specific seats, or the five-point harness required at such tracks.

He also sustained some serious injuries, including a fractured knee, five broken ribs, and a torn ACL, but he luckily survived the impact.

The Reason

Chet stresses that the new brake components aren’t the cause of the problem. In a previous video in which he talked about the brake change, Chet mentioned that he would have new carbon-ceramic and caliper discs installed at the front along with racing pads on the new iron discs at the rear.

However, he didn’t switch from DOT3 brake fluid. Often regular and experienced track drivers upgrade to the track-friendly fluid-like DOT 4 (or higher based on the alterations they make in the braking system) to ensure it operates safely at higher temperatures with any upgrades to rotors, pads, or anything else.

This simple lapse in switching fluids lead to the catastrophe with Chet destroying his Tesla as well as putting himself in harm’s way.

Chet says that he will explain the causes of the failure through a video, but the comments in the original video suggest that the lower boiling points of lower-grade brake fluid were the operating cause of the crash. It caused the breaks to fail at a top speed on the 4800 lb. vehicle.

Next time you try to modify the brakes on a new water-logged 1000-hp electric car, remember to ensure that you have taken all the possible steps to avoid failure. And if that sounds too much, at least put on the proper safety equipment before you go cowboying.