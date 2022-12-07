YOU Season 4 First Look Images Reveal Joe’s New Potential Love Interest

2023 appears to be another successful year for Netflix originals. The streamer isn’t wasting time either, as one of its most popular series, YOU, will return for its fourth season in early February. This new season of YOU is exciting for many reasons, but perhaps the most important is that Joe has a career in the public eye. He’s worked as a bookstore keeper, a grocery store employee, and a librarian in the past. Jobs where he could easily hide when his crazy side took over. However, being a professor at a London university is anything but private.

Netflix unveils YOU Season 4 first look

Now, Netflix has released first-look photos from the highly anticipated fourth season of YOU. The images depict Joe as his new college professor Jonathan Moore persona. Joe will have adopted the new identity by the time fans see him again, as the killer attempts to change his ways and adopt a scholarly lifestyle in order to blend in and forget what he left behind in the United States. When YOU season 4 rolls around, things will not go as planned for Joe. In YOU season 4, Joe will have to deal with a posh group, which will undoubtedly complicate matters and shake Joe’s heart. Check out some of the photos below:

New city. New name. Same Joe?



Here’s your first look at You Season 4! pic.twitter.com/wRHVs3i7jI — Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2022

What to expect?

In a surprising twist, YOU season three ended with Joe killing his wife, Love Quinn, before she could kill him. In the end, Joe pretended to die so that he could travel to France and be with Marienne, the librarian he had fallen in love with. Joe also made one of his few self-conscious choices when he decided to leave his son Henry with a caring couple rather than risk passing on his scams to Henry. Joe chose to let Henry grow up with a regular family.

Fans can anticipate that Joe will start YOU season 4 looking for Marienne. Despite the fact that Kate, the director of an art gallery, is hinted at in the recently released photographs, Joe is about to meet a new prospective love interest. The first-look images released by Netflix may have given viewers a hint about what to anticipate from the upcoming season. The streamer remarked on the genre shifts YOU undergoes between each season, hinting that season 4 will feature an actual murder mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie or Netflix’s own Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

YOU season 4 will premiere on Netflix on February 9, 2023.