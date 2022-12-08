Yellowjackets Seasons 2 Release Date Revealed In A New Video

Since Season 1 of the acclaimed television series Yellowjackets left many (many, many) questions unresolved, there is still much for us to learn from its secrets. Showtime gave us a reason to rejoice today, though, announcing the release date for Season 2 of the show. The Emmy-nominated series will continue to follow two different timelines when it returns: One takes place in the mid-1990s and has soccer team members who survive an aircraft crash but become stranded in a forest, while the other takes place in the present and features the survivors attempting to live normal adult lives while keeping what happened in the forest a secret.

In a newly released video shared by the Yellowjackets Twitter account, the release date for season 2 of the thriller series was revealed alongside a series of ominous images. Before revealing the season 2 release date of March 24, the teaser video showed brief glimpses of foreboding imagery, such as the snowy Canadian wilderness, blood-splattered hearts, and the mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved into a blood-stained tree. Check out the announcement tweet below:

You won’t be hungry much longer. March 24 2023. #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/1Ft8Qs4Ci7 — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) December 7, 2022

What to expect?

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will provide a lot more answers in the present-day timeline, based on the casting news we’ve received over the last few months. Especially because the casting alone exposes several identities that made it out of the forest. Lauren Ambrose (Servant) will play Van, and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) will play Lottie in the adult cast. In addition, Elijah Wood (No Man of God) and Nuha Jes Izman (FBI) have joined the series in recurring roles.

Upcoming episodes of Yellowjackets will also explore the many inconsistencies between the 1996 and present-day storylines, even though season 2 will focus on the horrific lengths that the survivors of the plane crash went to in order to survive. In addition to confirming that the upcoming season of Yellowjackets will reveal the fate of young Shauna’s (Nélisse) baby after season 1 established that her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) was born too late to be that child, showrunner Jonathan Lisco also teased that Yellowjackets season 2 would explain why Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) diary contains entries written after her cold death in 1996.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere on Showtime starting March 24, 2023.