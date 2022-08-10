XPG’s Latest CYBERCORE Power Supplies Are A Treat For Gamers & Power Users

Last week, XPG launched many PC peripherals like Mice, SSDs, PC cases, etc., for gamers. Today, ADATA’s XPG has launched new fully-modular power supplies under the CYBERCORE series, catering to power users and gamers with power-hungry PC components. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

XPG CYBERCORE 1000W and 1300W

Both power supplies are 80 Plus Platinum rated, verified by Cybernetics, and come with XPG’s VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan for cooling. The fan is from Japanese firm Nidec, which XPG claims provides “Unmatched cooling efficiency.”

XPG also states that the fans begin spinning with a zero RPM low-load mode until 30% power load until the fans spin. “The design has two main benefits – prolonged fan life expectancy and most importantly, it enables a compact form factor at only 160 mm length, one of the smallest in the Platinum category.”

Like XPG’s lesser mammoth 700 and 850W CYBERCORE power supplies (Review of CYBERCORE 850W coming soon ;)), CYBERCORE 1000 and 1300W also ship with premium Japanese capacitors that are rated for 105℃.

It also comes with PFC (Power Factor Correction) and Digital PMIC. The former helps regulate and stabilize voltage to distribute power optimally, and the latter helps increase performance management and stability. And, like most power supplies, 1000W and 1300W come with a 10-year warranty.

What are your thoughts about the CYBERCORE series? Have you used XPG’s power supplies or PC components before? Let us know in the comments section below.