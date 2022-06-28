Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launch Date Revealed: Xioami’s Best Screen So Far

Xiaomi is slowly establishing itself as a pillar in the industry globally. Its continuous release of high-quality products has gained a lot of interest from buyers across the globe. According to a recent report, Xiaomi is set to hold the Xiaomi Imaging Strategy Upgrade and Xiaomi’s new product launch conference on July 4, 2022.

Apart from launching up to three new models of Xiaomi’s 12S series, there will be an official announcement regarding the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2022. The company’s official slogan in Chinese roughly translates to “A piece of Xiaomi’s best master-level screen so far, opening a new high-end thin and light experience in 2022”.

It looks like the focal point of the new phones as well as notebooks will be the thinness and screen as they can also be among the major selling points.

Image: Xiaomi

Features and specs

IT Home reports that the 2022 Xiaomi Notebook Pro will come in two main variants of 14/15 inches. The device will be equipped with Intel’s 11th generation Core standard pressure processor, while the AMD version will contain Ryzen 5000H series processor. The 2022 model will supposedly upgrade to Intel’s 12th generation Core while the AMD version is upgraded to the Ryzen 6000H series.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 pricing

The following are the estimated costs of the Mi Notebook Pro 2022 Enhanced Edition. These prices are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Mi Notebook Pro 14 Enhanced Editions:

I5-11320H+16GB+512GB+MX450 version = 5999 Yuan ($900)

I5-11320H+16GB+512GB + Torch Xe version = 5299 Yuan ($800)

i7-11390H+16GB+512GB+MX450 version 6999 = Yuan ($1050)

Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Editions: