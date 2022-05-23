Xiaomi and Leica Photography-Focused Phone Will Hit The Market In July

Mobile phone enthusiasts should start counting the days as Xiaomi has not just announced its partnership with Leica but is also developing a new smartphone. The company recently revealed that it had formed a long-term and strategic cooperation with Leica.

Both the companies have been co-developing a flagship smartphone, which is expected to hit the markets in July of 2022.

After this partnership, Xiaomi has become the fourth company that Leica has collaborated with for mobile imaging, along with other big names like Panasonic, Sharp, and Huawei. On the other hand, Xiaomi has not revealed anything to the general public about the flagship smartphone.

The Xiaomi-Leica phone

Image Credit – Xiaomi

From the image, it looks like the phone could come with a dedicated shutter button in landscape orientation. Other than that, we cannot say much about the up-and-coming mobile device.

However, will hit the stores in a couple of months, and we can expect certain features. It’s possible that the phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. A high-refresh-rate display and a massive battery are also no-brainers for a photography-centric phone.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, said that this partnership would be highly beneficial, as it will provide a boost to the company’s imaging strategy. However, he did not go into further detail.

It appears that Xiaomi is taking inspiration from other Chinese brands to offer a distinct feature in its premium or flagship smartphone, which will make it unique and stand out among mobile devices of other brands.

This trend started off in 2016 with Huawei, which also partnered with Leica. The company did so for camera features on its flagship mobile phones. Similarly, OPPO and OnePlus joined hands with Hasselblad, while Vivo collaborated with Zeiss.

The company is yet to reveal more about the highly-anticipated smartphone and whether it is to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, if we go by the rumors, the phone may come packed with features compared to other premium mobile devices.