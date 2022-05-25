Xiaomi 12s And Xiaomi 12s Pro Coming With Leica Branding

According to a recent Tweet from a reliable leaker Slashleaks, Xiaomi might be soon coming up with two new smartphones in its popular Xiaomi 12 series.

These new smartphones will be called “Xiaomi 12s” and “Xiaomi 12s Pro,” which are touted to be an incremental upgrade to the Xiaomi 12 series.

This confirmation came when these two devices passed through the IMEI database with model numbers 2206123SC (Xiaomi 12s) and 2206122SC (Xiaomi 12s Pro).

Image Credit – IMEI database

If we take a look at the back panel image shared by Slashleaks, we can clearly see a triple camera setup with “Leica” branding. The camera module is quite similar to the current generation of the Xiaomi 12 series.

Image Credit – Slashleaks

Xiaomi and Leica have officially announced their new partnership recently, and they have also made it clear that a new smartphone is in the works, which is slated to launch in July. So, this recent leak and Leica announcement made it pretty obvious that leaks are indeed true.

Xiaomi 12S Specification

Based on some previous leaks and speculations, these two smartphones will sport the newly launched Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset that is said to be 10% faster and 30% more efficient than its predecessor.

Find your dream job

Except for this, the rear camera looks identical to the current models, so it might be featuring the same triple 50MP camera setup, with is already a very capable camera system. But we can expect some additional tweaks by Leica to make it more comprehensive for the end-user.

As for the configuration, the base model will feature at least 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the top variant will have up to 12GB RAM and potentially 512GB storage (for the China-specific market).

The battery capacity is said to remain the same at 4600mAh with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.