Xiaomi 12 Ultra Leaked Back Panel Shows Off 7 Camera Cut-Outs

It seems that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is soon getting its release. The device has been under rumors since last year. Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China last year and later released in global markets. The company has introduced the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India as well.

However, the brand isn’t done with the Xiaomi 12 lineup as there will be an Ultra model (which will succeed the Xiaomi 11 Ultra) and the T series that Xiaomi does. Alleged hands-on pictures of the handset emerged on Chinese social media (Weibo).

What will Xiaomi 12 ultra look like?

Third-party case manufacturers are also making protective cases. These leaks and some other reports have hinted at what to expect from the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. An image of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s back panel has surfaced online, and it does not appear to have been faked or forged in any way.

The camera module is something we’ve not seen as a common norm. The picture shows seven camera cutouts, excluding the flash. However, it won’t have eight camera lenses and will probably sport a triple camera setup; two of those cutouts will probably contain a telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

There could be another zoom lens with one cutout on the right for a dual-LED flashlight. Still, there’s no clarity about the remaining 3/4 cutouts. In the picture, the handset is green in color and has a leather-like finish on the back.

What specifications will it come with?

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to rock a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This will help in scaling the refresh rate from 1 to 120. It is likely to be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ chip manufactured by TSMC.

It will come with Xiaomi’s custom skin MIUI 13 and Android 12. An in-display fingerprint sensor for security and 5G network support. That’s pretty much everything we have on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Are you excited about Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship? Comment down below.