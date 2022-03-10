Is Xbox Working On A New Console? What Is Xbox Keystone?

The current generation of Xbox consoles has been on the market for over a year now. Considering the massive success of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, Xbox shouldn’t be in no hurry to come forward with a new console, at least for a few years down the line. Meanwhile, looking at Xbox Series X and Series S’s launch and sales, the consoles have belittled the sales records held by the previous generations of Xbox.

At the same time, all this while facing a huge shortage of supply and stock owing to the immense demand. However, a new leak turns heads, pointing to Xbox working on a new console. If the supposed leak is to be believed, Microsoft’s Xbox brand is working on a new project, named – “Keystone.” Before divulging the leak and jumping to any conclusions, let’s first get a few things sorted. Considering the amount of time Xbox Series X and Series S have been in the market, it’s safe to say that the next generation of Xbox consoles won’t be here for many years.

At the same time, Keystone could be a revised or upgraded version of Xbox Series X/S. On the flip side, it could be a new console altogether; it’s hard to say anything for sure at this point. Furthermore, looking at the previous trends, Microsoft has released upgraded and optimized versions of its consoles. Take, for example, Xbox One; after the initial release, the console got upgrades in the name of Xbox One X and One S.

Xbox Keystone

Now, to the interesting bit, the data-mining leak comes from a Twitter user, Tero Alhonen, containing the keyword – Keystone. The leak holds some weight in itself, considering Xbox has, in the past, used similar codenames for its upcoming consoles. For instance, Xbox announced ‘project Scarlett’ during E3 2019, later revealed to be the codename for Xbox Series X.

On the other hand, since there is no information from Xbox, Keystone could turn out to be anything at this point. It might be new hardware or an improved version of Xbox Series X or Series S. However, considering the chip shortage, which doesn’t seem to dwindle anytime soon, it would be a task to manufacture and supply a new generation of Xbox consoles. At the same time, Xbox Keystone might turn out to have something about Xbox cloud gaming altogether; again, it’s hard to say anything for sure at this point.

As for our readers, we urge you to take the above information with a grain of salt until Microsoft makes an announcement about the same, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon.