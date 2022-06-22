What Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Price Plans, Games List, & Everything Else

The console war over the years has been mostly between Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox. While PlayStation used to always be one step ahead of Xbox, Microsoft has slowly narrowed that gap. A majority of the credit for it goes to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In laymen’s terms, these are a couple of subscription-based services offered by Microsoft. But what are the differences between them? Which subscription is better? We are sure there must be a plethora of questions in your head. Well, you have stumbled across the right platform to clear those doubts. So without any further delay let’s get started.

What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Is it better than Xbox Game Pass?

Basically, Microsoft provides a subscription-based service where fans can enjoy over 100 games, dubbed as Xbox Game Pass. It’s like having a Netflix for video games. Moreover, the games are updated each month with the new ones being added while the less popular ones leave the Game Pass.

However, if you want to play the said games online, you need a subscription to Xbox LiveGold. Of course, it costs a bit extra, so you will be burning a hole in your pocket. Fortunately, to combine the two subscriptions, you can simply get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What’s more is the fact that the subscriptions of PC Game Pass, EA Play, Cloud Gaming, and access to a lot of exclusive games are included in it the Game Pass Ultimate. Thus, you will be getting more but paying significantly lesser if you purchased the aforementioned subscriptions alone.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price

Image credit: Microsoft

The basic cost of the subscription is $14.99/INR 499 a month. But right now the plans are on sale. So you can get the first month at $1 or INR 50. As a part of the special offer, once your first month of subscription is over, you will get two months of free subscription. After that, you will be billed at the regular price.

Purchasing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be pretty beneficial for you. Since the regular Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99/INR 349 a month, but only offers games on your console.

How many games are part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Including the games provided by EA Play, right now you can play over 300 games via your subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. You can check the entire list of games by heading over to this page. On that note, you can also check out our amazing guide on the 7 best co-op games that you can play on your Xbox right now.

Before concluding, if you are someone who prefers mobile gaming then you can check out what Google Play Pass is all about. It was released earlier this year and has received a lot of praise from Android gaming fans.

That’s it for this article. We hope you now have a much better understanding of what is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you have any further doubts, feel free to reach out to us in the comments section below. Until then, stay tuned for more amazing guides on Fossbytes.