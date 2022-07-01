WWE Money In The Bank 2022: How To Watch It Online For Free?

After a rollercoaster of a month that peaked with the celebrations marking WWE legend John Cena’s 20 years in wrestling, it’s time for another action-packed pay-per-view event. The Money In The Bank 2022 is back again with its high risks and high rewards. It brings a great opportunity for the top athletes from Raw and SmackDown to get a guaranteed title match should they win the Money In The Bank (MITB) match.

Like every year, two MITB ladder matches are scheduled for the event. One will determine a new challenger for either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship. The other one will help decide a new contender for one of the women’s titles. As always, the exciting bit is that the contract’s winner will get to decide when and where the championship match takes place.

Besides these two matches, which are headlining the event, other bouts will further some exhilarating rivalries. These bouts include WWE superstars such as Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, The Usos, and many more. Also, the mystery behind the surprise participant in the men’s MITB ladder match will unravel on this forthcoming fateful night.

Last year's MITB men's ladder match winner, Big E.

When and where to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2022?

India

In India, Money In The Bank 2022 will kick off on Sunday, July 3, 5:30 AM. It will air on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in English and Hindi, respectively. SonyLIV has the streaming rights for WWE content which enables its users to watch PPV events, such as MITB, online.

U. S.

For American residents, Money In The Bank’s 2022 edition will take place on Saturday, July 2, at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. The entire event will stream live only on Peacock in the U. S.

How to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2022 for free?

India

Airtel SIM users can watch Money In The Bank 2022 for free via XStream, which comes as a bundled perk in prepaid plans worth Rs 299 and more. Postpaid SIM users also get free XStream with postpaid plans priced at Rs 399. The same benefit is available with the Rs 148 data pack as well. Alternatively, if you have an XStream Fiber plan priced at Rs 499 or above, you can watch MITB via the bundled XStream subscription.

As for Jio customers can stream this year’s Money In The Bank at no extra cost once they log into the JioTV app using their Jio ID. Whereas, JioFiber owners can stream the PPV for free via the bundled SonyLIV subscription that comes in prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans starting from Rs 599.

U. S.

In the U. S., Peacock has unfortunately discontinued its free 7-day trial. However, you may still try accessing Hulu’s 1-month free trial to watch MITB 2022 — if the Hulu link doesn’t load, try again using a VPN.

WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Match Card

# Match Match type 1 Drew McIntyre vs Omos vs Riddle vs Sami Zayn vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Sheamus vs surprise participant MITB ladder match | World Championship contract 2 Alexa Bliss vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Shotzi MITB ladder match | Women’s Championship contract 3 Bianca Belair (c) vs Carmella Singles match | Raw Women’s Championship 4 Ronda Rousey (c) vs Natalya Singles match | SmackDown Women’s Championship 5 Theory (c) vs Bobby Lashley Singles match | United States Championship 6 The Usos (c) vs The Street Profits Tag team match | Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Thanks to the ladder match main events; the MITB 2022 match card looks appealing despite no world title defense set for the night. By the way, who do you think will grab the elusive briefcase and bag the title shot in men’s and women’s MITB matches this year? Let us know your picks in the comments below.