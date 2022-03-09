WWE 2K22 Gets Cracked Just After Its Launch!

WWE 2K22 is the next installment of the massive game series published by 2K Sports. It is a professional wrestling video game inspired by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, WWE 2K22 was cracked on its launch by a pirate group known as P2P.

The game was released on Steam and got cracked pretty quickly. This crack was seemingly done using CODEX emu for breaking Steam DRM.

WWE 2K22 cracked

Steam

WWE 2K22 was developed by Visual Concepts studio and published by 2K Sports. It is the 21st installment in the WWE game series and is quite popular in the gaming community. Fortunately, the game will not have a hard time even after being cracked by pirates due to its popularity.

The subreddit known as r/CrackWatch, which tracks games that pirates have cracked, has also confirmed that the P2P group has cracked WWE 2K22. Several other pirate groups have also released their versions of WWE 2K22, with DLC and bonus content unlocked.

Recently, games like ‘Elden Ring,’ ‘Sifu,’ and ‘Life Is Strange Remastered Collection’ were also cracked by other scene groups. These games were also released on Steam, only to be cracked on day one.

About the game

WWE 2K22 is like its predecessors, with only a few changes from the previous entries. However, it uses an overhauled game engine and includes many other features.

Thanks to the new engine, the game has better graphics and animations. WWE 2K22 also features many customization options, including different rings, entrances, match types, and more.

You can check out WWE 2K22 on Steam right now.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.