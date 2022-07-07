A World Record Achieved By ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX With DDR5-10552 Memory Overclock

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 is an ATX motherboard with the Intel Z690 chipset. It is one of the company’s most powerful products, and recent reports suggest it has now broken a world record.

Following the Gigabyte and MSI, ASUS now broke the DDR5 memory overclocking world record with its latest addition, the ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard.

ASUS achieves 10552 Mbps DDR5 Memory Overclock with the Maximum Z690 APEX

The most recent overclock was achieved by LUPIN_NO_MUSUME, Hong Kong-based overclocker with the new ASUS circuit. It is designed for DRAM overclocking, as witnessed from the dual DIMM memory layout.

The motherboard can officially support DDR5-6600 speed; however, the overclockers are prepared to push the DDR5 beyond its designated specs.

By combining an LN2 with the Intel Core i9-12900K, which were clocked at the 3.7 GHz (4 P-Cores enabled), the overclocker achieved a 5275.9 MHz overclock that translates into a transfer rate of 10,552 Mbps.

It is 2.2 times higher than the JEDEC specified speeds for the memory (DDR5), which is a little 4800 Mbps against the overclock achieved. Memory clocks were also maintained at 127-120-120-120-127-2 (TCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR) while only a single 16 GB DIMM was utilized.

It hasn’t been mentioned specifically which DDR5 memory DIMM was used for the process. However, it is expected that the manufacturers will push the DDR5 further in the upcoming months with different platforms such as AM5, AMD’s, and the Intel Raptor Lake, which allows compatibility for higher memory frequency and better transfer rates.

G.Skilll already showcased DDR5-7000 kits, while the others like Aorus, ADATA, TeamGroup, Corsair, and T-Force also operate on faster modules.

The Concerns

A major concern among users is that the faster speeds will produce higher CAS latency and timing. Still, the DDR5-7000 memory is operating at CL40 timing in the labs, so memory kits with tighter timings are anticipated to be ready until the launch of the new platforms.

Additionally, DRAM and DDR5 costs, in general, are rapidly falling, with Sanjay Mehrotra, the CEL of Micron, confirming that the supply for VRM and PMIC for the DDR5 modules has substantially increased in the past few months, which can lead to a drop in cost. Momentarily, the DDR5 memory is valued at 40-50% higher than the DDR4 memory.