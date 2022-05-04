‘Woori The Virgin’ — New Teasers And Main Poster Out

Jane The Virgin‘s Korean Remake is all set to excite its fans with the release of its Main Poster and Teaser video. With the main cast starring Im Soo-Hyang and Sin Dong-Wook, this romantic comedy series is set to surpass expectations following the tale of an interesting girl who wishes to remain a virgin. But life has other plans for her, and with those, she ends up in a barely noticeable pregnancy after an accident during a medical exam.

“The fate’s joke has begun” – the poster features an ominous message, hinting at a dark story, yet filled with a lot of comic material. This show is a remake of the popular American drama “Jane The Virgin.” It promises to be lots of fun.

Woori The Virgin Releases New Teaser Video

The new SBS K-drama Woori The Virgin came out with its second teaser on April 26. Beginning with the powerful appearance of Raphael, president of a cosmetic company with magical charm, it turns out that he has a secret that he desperately needs to hide.

In the trailer video, viewers see Rafael handing Lee Mari (Hong Ji Yoon) a paper envelope that reads “Let’s get divorced.” Rafael’s father complains about his son’s inability to conceive a child with his wife and raises questions about what the incident would be.

The drama caused excitement among awaiting fans when Rafael and Woori share a sensual kiss against the backdrop of the sunset. The scene caused a lot of anticipation about how the story would play between the tension of the characters involved and Woori’s promise to remain a virgin.

The new SBS Monday and Tuesday K-drama Woori The Virgin is expected to premiere on May 9 at 10:00 PM KST.