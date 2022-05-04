‘With You’ OST Video From ‘Our Blues’ Goes Viral; Breaks ‘Dynamite’ Record

BTS, the popular band from South Korea, has won millions of hearts and has successfully created its personal fanbase, popularly known as The BTS Army. They are sure to win hearts with every new project they take on, but Jimin, the sexiest and boldest person in the group, has now taken it upon himself to enter the OST world and break all past records set by the band.

For the recent K-drama “Our Blues,” starring Shin Min-A and Lee Byung-Hun, Jimin and one of his closest friends, Ha Sung Woon collaborated and released an all record-breaking OST Video for “With You” which hasn’t failed to break the records even set by the Army favorite, Dynamite.

OST has received a lot of love from fans, breaking the record for most downloads on iTunes for a K-Pop album. Recently, iTunes announced that the Jimin and Ha Sung Woon OST, “With You,” topped the Top Songs Chart of iTunes in 100 countries within 4 hours and 44 minutes of its release.

OST broke these records worldwide

Jimin and Ha Sungwoon’s ‘With You’ debuted at #1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart. It grabbed the #12 position on the Emerging Artist. Jimin and Ha-Sungwoon’s With You was placed at #14 on the Global 200 chart just in the US. And it grabbed the #19 position on the Global 200 chart.

Several fans also shared their amazing reactions on Twitter as this is Jimin’s first OST. They revealed that they instantly fell in love with the track and both the artists beautifully complement and support each other’s voices and vocals.