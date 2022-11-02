Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie Secures A One-Day Theatrical Release

The movie was initially announced last May, not long after the adored A.A. Milne Winnie-the-Pooh characters became part of the public domain. When Jagged Edge Productions posted stills from the upcoming film showing a horrific Pooh and a tusked Piglet prowling over a possible victim, it provoked an internet uproar. The August release of the first Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer only contributed to the hype, as it showed the two popular characters embarking on their murderous rampage.

Blood And Honey, directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, was previously confirmed to take place years after the events of the classic stories. In Frake-retelling, Waterfield’s Christopher Robin, Pooh’s human companion, grew up and stopped visiting the Hundred Acre Wood. Meanwhile, Pooh and Piglet are forced to return to their animalistic roots to survive after losing their friend. In Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, an adult Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon), returns to his childhood home with his new wife. And he finds his old friends are on a murderous rampage against nearby college girls, vowing vengeance.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey gets a theatrical release

The online buzz surrounding this bloody Pooh adaptation appears to have paid off for Frake-Waterfield and Jagged Edge Films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will have a one-day theatrical release on February 13, 2023.

Fathom Events will handle the film’s distribution in the United States. While Altitude, Cineplex, and Cinemex will handle the UK, Canadian, and Mexican releases. The buzz surrounding Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey appears to have inspired the filmmakers. And as the report indicates, Frake-Waterfield is working on a sequel as well as a twisted Peter Pan horror film.

Frake-Waterfield is taking a risk by planning a sequel before the release of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The novelty of seeing everyone’s favorite teddy bear transformed into a slasher villain is driving a lot of buzz for the horror film right now. But novelty can’t replace quality. And as horrifyingly funny as the idea of a killer Pooh is, there’s no guarantee that Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey will be a hit with horror audiences enough to warrant a sequel.