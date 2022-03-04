Windows Update Goes Eco-Friendly In The Latest Insider Preview Build

Windows Update, the built-in feature that downloads OS upgrades, will now run in an eco-friendly way. It will prioritize installing updates when clean energy sources are available.

In a recent blog update, Microsoft revealed some of the new features coming with the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567. Among the highlights, an interesting one is how the Windows Update feature plans to reduce carbon emissions by scheduling itself appropriately.

As per the official source, Windows Update will schedule downloads to occur during those times when the electricity provider makes increased use of eco-friendly energy sources. This means these updates will consume more energy from solar, hydro, and wind sources than fossil fuel sources. In turn, this would make sure that carbon emissions decrease to a certain degree.

To determine the appropriate time, Windows will refer to the regional carbon intensity data from electricityMap or WattTime. This scheduling mode is only for PCs that are “plugged-in,” and you’ll see a notification in the Windows Update menu whenever this plan is in place. It’s important to note that users will still be able to run the update manually whenever they want.

So far, Windows Update has only focused on running when a system won’t be in active use. A new eco-friendly scheduling will be a welcome option if it rolls out for everyone. For the time being, it’s only available to some Insider Program members as Microsoft keeps an eye on initial feedback.

Do you prefer automatically scheduled updates or manual updates? Tell us in the comments below.