Memorize These Windows Keyboard Shortcuts To Become A Pro User

Despite the user decline of Windows users, plenty of people still use Windows every day. While everyone uses the OS, not everyone knows their way around the popular operating systems. Keyboard shortcuts are an integral part of Windows, and you can get a lot more done if you know them.

There exists a keyboard shortcut for most tasks on Windows, and most users already know the basic ones. However, we have a complete guide to the necessary keyboard shortcuts to improve your experience. Here’s the list of important keyboard combinations that you should memorize.

Useful Windows keyboard shortcuts

Image: Unsplash

While every kind of task has a keyboard shortcut, we have divided the shortcuts into various categories. Read on to check all of them.

Basic keyboard shortcuts compatible with used in applications

Shortcut Function ALT + F Shows the file menu options for the current application ALT + E Shows the edit options for the current application F1 Shows the help screen of the current application CTRL + A Select all the content from the current field or screen CTRL + C Copy the selected content (item, input, etc.) CTRL + X Cut the selected content (item, input, etc.) CTRL + V Paste the selected items to a new location Home Takes the user to the beginning of the current input field End Takes the user to the end of the current input field CTRL + End Go to the end of the document/page Shift + End Highlights from the prevailing position to the end of the line Shift + Home Highlights from the prevailing position to the beginning of the line

Windows system keyboard shortcuts

Shortcut Function ALT + Tab Switch between active applications ALT + Shift + Tab Switch backward between active applications Windows key + Print Screen Takes a screenshot of all the screens CTRL + ALT + Del Brings up the menu with power options and Task Manager F2 Rename the selected item F3 Opens the find menu F5 Refresh content in the file explorer and other applications ALT + F4 Close the foreground application ALT + ESC Switch between active applications shown on the Taskbar Shift + Del Deletes a selected item permanently in the File Explorer Shift + F10 Perform a right-click function on the selected item Windows key + Shift + S Open the Snipping Tool to take a selective screenshot of the active screen Windows key + D Shows the Desktop Windows key + . (Period) Shows the emoticon menu Windows key + L Logs out the user Windows key + Tab Shows multiple desktop screens

Microsoft Office keyboard shortcuts

Image: Microsoft.

Furthermore, certain keyboard shortcuts exist that are exclusive to Microsoft Office applications. Likewise, here’s a list of common and handy shortcuts that you can use in Microsoft Office apps. Also, note that some common shortcuts related to item/text selection work in all these apps.

Microsoft Word shortcut keys

Shortcut Function CTRL + B Bolds the current selection CTRL + N Opens a new document CTRL + O Opens the options CTRL + P Print the document CTRL + G Opens the Find and Replace window CTRL + I Italicizes the current selection CTRL + K Insert a hyperlink CTRL + U Underlines the current selection CTRL + M Indent the paragraph CTRL + ] Increases the font size +1 CTRL + [ Decrease the font size -1 CTRL + Backpace Delete the entire word on the left side of the cursor ALT + Shift + D Insert the current date ALT + Shift + T Insert the current time CTRL + W Closing the current document ALT Highlight all available keyboard shortcuts

Microsoft Excel shortcut keys

Shortcut Function F2 Edit the selected cell F5 Go to a specific cell F11 Create a chart ALT + Shift + F1 Create a new worksheet Shift + F3 Open the Excel formula window Shift + F5 Open the search window CTRL + B Bolds the current selection CTRL + I Italicizes the current selection CTRL + U Underlines the current selection CTRL + F6 Switches between currently open workbooks ALT + = Creates a formula to calculate the sum of all the above cells CTRL + Shift + ! Format the numbers in comma format CTRL + Shift + $ Format the numbers in currency format CTRL + Shift + # Format the numbers in date format CTRL + Shift + ^ Format the numbers in scientific format Shift + Space Select the entire row CTRL + Space Select the entire column CTRL + W Close the document

Microsoft PowerPoint shortcut keys

Shortcut Function CTRL + M Create a new slide CTRL + N Open a new slide in a new window CTRL + D Duplicate the current slide CTRL + Shift + > Increases the font size +1 CTRL + Shift + < Decreases the font size +1 CTRL + G Group items together F5 Start the slideshow CTRL + B Bolds the current selection CTRL + I Italicizes the current selection CTRL + U Underlines the current selection CTRL + W Close the document ALT Highlight all the available keyboard shortcuts

Finally, the list of keyboard shortcuts that you should use on Windows and Microsoft Office applications is now concluded. We recommend memorizing as many of these shortcut keys as possible to improve your browsing experience.