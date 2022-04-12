Facebook Twitter Instagram
Memorize These Windows Keyboard Shortcuts To Become A Pro User

Master your computer!

windows keyboard shortcuts

Despite the user decline of Windows users, plenty of people still use Windows every day. While everyone uses the OS, not everyone knows their way around the popular operating systems. Keyboard shortcuts are an integral part of Windows, and you can get a lot more done if you know them.

There exists a keyboard shortcut for most tasks on Windows, and most users already know the basic ones. However, we have a complete guide to the necessary keyboard shortcuts to improve your experience. Here’s the list of important keyboard combinations that you should memorize.

Useful Windows keyboard shortcuts

windows keyboard shortcuts
Image: Unsplash

While every kind of task has a keyboard shortcut, we have divided the shortcuts into various categories. Read on to check all of them.

Basic keyboard shortcuts compatible with used in applications

ShortcutFunction
ALT + FShows the file menu options for the current application
ALT + EShows the edit options for the current application
F1Shows the help screen of the current application
CTRL + A Select all the content from the current field or screen
CTRL + CCopy the selected content (item, input, etc.)
CTRL + XCut the selected content (item, input, etc.)
CTRL + VPaste the selected items to a new location
HomeTakes the user to the beginning of the current input field
End Takes the user to the end of the current input field
CTRL + EndGo to the end of the document/page
Shift + EndHighlights from the prevailing position to the end of the line
Shift + HomeHighlights from the prevailing position to the beginning of the line

Windows system keyboard shortcuts

Shortcut Function
ALT + TabSwitch between active applications
ALT + Shift + TabSwitch backward between active applications
Windows key + Print Screen Takes a screenshot of all the screens
CTRL + ALT + DelBrings up the menu with power options and Task Manager
F2 Rename the selected item
F3Opens the find menu
F5Refresh content in the file explorer and other applications
ALT + F4Close the foreground application
ALT + ESCSwitch between active applications shown on the Taskbar
Shift + DelDeletes a selected item permanently in the File Explorer
Shift + F10Perform a right-click function on the selected item
Windows key + Shift + SOpen the Snipping Tool to take a selective screenshot of the active screen
Windows key + DShows the Desktop
Windows key + . (Period)Shows the emoticon menu
Windows key + LLogs out the user
Windows key + TabShows multiple desktop screens

Microsoft Office keyboard shortcuts

ms office shortcuts
Image: Microsoft.

Furthermore, certain keyboard shortcuts exist that are exclusive to Microsoft Office applications. Likewise, here’s a list of common and handy shortcuts that you can use in Microsoft Office apps. Also, note that some common shortcuts related to item/text selection work in all these apps.

Microsoft Word shortcut keys

ShortcutFunction
CTRL + BBolds the current selection
CTRL + NOpens a new document
CTRL + OOpens the options
CTRL + P Print the document
CTRL + GOpens the Find and Replace window
CTRL + I Italicizes the current selection
CTRL + KInsert a hyperlink
CTRL + U Underlines the current selection
CTRL + MIndent the paragraph
CTRL + ]Increases the font size +1
CTRL + [Decrease the font size -1
CTRL + BackpaceDelete the entire word on the left side of the cursor
ALT + Shift + DInsert the current date
ALT + Shift + T Insert the current time
CTRL + WClosing the current document
ALTHighlight all available keyboard shortcuts

Microsoft Excel shortcut keys

ShortcutFunction
F2Edit the selected cell
F5Go to a specific cell
F11 Create a chart
ALT + Shift + F1Create a new worksheet
Shift + F3Open the Excel formula window
Shift + F5Open the search window
CTRL + BBolds the current selection
CTRL + IItalicizes the current selection
CTRL + UUnderlines the current selection
CTRL + F6Switches between currently open workbooks
ALT + =Creates a formula to calculate the sum of all the above cells
CTRL + Shift + !Format the numbers in comma format
CTRL + Shift + $Format the numbers in currency format
CTRL + Shift + #Format the numbers in date format
CTRL + Shift + ^Format the numbers in scientific format
Shift + Space Select the entire row
CTRL + SpaceSelect the entire column
CTRL + WClose the document

Microsoft PowerPoint shortcut keys

ShortcutFunction
CTRL + MCreate a new slide
CTRL + NOpen a new slide in a new window
CTRL + DDuplicate the current slide
CTRL + Shift + >Increases the font size +1
CTRL + Shift + <Decreases the font size +1
CTRL + GGroup items together
F5Start the slideshow
CTRL + BBolds the current selection
CTRL + IItalicizes the current selection
CTRL + UUnderlines the current selection
CTRL + WClose the document
ALTHighlight all the available keyboard shortcuts

Finally, the list of keyboard shortcuts that you should use on Windows and Microsoft Office applications is now concluded. We recommend memorizing as many of these shortcut keys as possible to improve your browsing experience.

Siddharth Dudeja

Siddharth Dudeja

An engineering student with a keen interest in most aspects of technology. Likes to write about Microsoft, Apple, Laptops, Gaming, etc.

