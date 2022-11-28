Willow Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Willow is an upcoming fantasy television series which will continue the story of the 1988 released film of the same name. The 90’s film received tremendous praise and love from the fans. Now the makers are all set to continue the adventurous journey of Willow Ufgood and his companions. Moreover, the franchise is returning with some new faces as well. These talented gems are Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, and Ellie Bamber.

The eight-episode series is filmed in Whales, where some of the scenes from the original movie were also shot. With that being said, let’s look at the first season’s release date and time in the next section of this article. Moreover, we will dive into whether it is possible to watch it online for free or not.

Image Credit: Disney+

The pilot episode of the sequel TV series will premiere on November 30, 2022. Furthermore, Disney+ has taken the responsibility to offer the latest episodes of this epic show. In addition to this, the first two episodes will air together on the same date, with the remaining six arriving on a weekly basis.

Speaking of Disney+, the platform has recently released Andor’s season 1 finale. If you’re interested in the series, check out our streaming guide over here.

Can I watch Willow for free on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar may be a great streaming platform, but it doesn’t provide a free trial to new users. This means you technically cannot watch anything for free on Hotstar. However, there are still a few telecom plans that offer a free account on Hotstar.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about the franchise’s return? Have you watched the film? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.