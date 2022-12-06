Willow Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Lucasfilm’s fantasy series Willow has returned with a bang. The original film was a hit at the box office and even gathered two Academy Award nominations for its incredible sound and visual effects. Moreover, actor Warwick Davis is reprising his role in the epic show. The first two episodes introduced us to new cast members and gave us a glimpse of upcoming adventures.

Furthermore, it picks up a few decades after the events of the 1988 movie and depicts Willow Ufgood leading a group of misfits on a rescue mission. The fully-fledged sorcerer is now headed to save the prince from queen Bavmorda and the forces of evil. With that being said, let’s shed some light on the release date and time for the fans who are following the series.

The third episode will air on December 7, 2022, at 12 AM Pacific Time (PT). However, for Indian fans, it will release at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Now those who want to get started on the series can check out our streaming guide over here. Keeping all that in mind, let’s see where you can watch this new episode.

Where to watch Willow Episode 3?

Image Credit: Disney+

After two entertaining episodes, the franchise is all set for the third instalment. Moreover, Disney+ has taken the initiative to bring back this gem. So it will release on their platform, i.e. Disney+ Hotstar. If you want to catch it on the platform, then head over to this page.

What to expect from Willow episode 3?

While the streaming service is locking up all the previews for the third episode in the vault, we can still make some assumptions. The next episode will also be setting tables and introducing us to new villains. Moreover, we can expect them to show some heart-blazing action scenes.

That’s all we have for today. What are your expectations from the third installment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.