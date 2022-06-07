Will Your Mac Computer Get macOS Ventura? List Of Compatible Devices

Apple’s WWDC 2022 officially kicked off on June 6, and it did not disappoint! The event gave us a detailed insight into all the new features it will bring to the OS, and the tech giant also introduced two new MacBooks!

One thing that stood out the most was the macOS Ventura, the next generation of the macOS desktop’s operating system. While the OS might have gotten users excited, you still need to double-check if it is worth downloading the Beta version on your Mac or not, and we have all the answers.

What to keep in mind before installing macOS 13 Ventura Beta

Who doesn’t want to have access to the latest technology? However, it is still better to do your research before you make the jump.

You should remember that if you install the beta version of the OS, you may encounter bugs. Similarly, if you own an older Mac device, you could experience battery draining, bricking, or slow speed.

If you have made up your mind to upgrade, you need to ensure that you accurately follow the instructions given by Apple. This way, you won’t lose your data if something goes wrong. It is also best to have a full backup of your Mac in such scenarios.

Another great way to test out the macOS Ventura would be to download it on an old Mac; if you have one lying around and once satisfied, proceed to your main device.

Which devices are compatible with macOS 13 Ventura

Apple has ended support for all MacBook Pro models until 2016. MacBook Pro 2017 and onwards can download the operating system. Similarly, users of MacBook Air 2017 can’t upgrade to the OS; however, the 2018 and newer models are supported.

The iMac Models from 2017, all the way to 2021, are backed, along with the 2017 iMac Pro, and you can download macOS 13 Ventura from them. The Mac Mini 2018 and 2020 are also suited with the OS.

Lastly, the MacBook 2017 and later, the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro (2019 and onwards) can all run the new iteration of the desktop operating system.

MacBook Air

MacBook Air (M1, 2021)

MacBook Air (2020)

MacBook Air (2019)

MacBook Air (2018)

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017)

iMac Models

iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)

iMac (27-inch, 2020)

iMac (27-inch, 2019)

iMac (21.5-inch, 2019)

iMac (27-inch, 2017)

iMac (21.5-inch, 2017)

Mac mini

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

Mac mini (2018)

iMac Pro

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro

Mac Pro (2019 or later)

Mac Studio

Mac Studio (2022)

When will the OS be officially released?

Apple introduced us to several features during the event, like Passkeys, Intuitive Collaboration, Stage Manager, and more. These are designed in a seamless way to boost productivity and functionality.

However, it has also left hidden features to discover when we get our hands on the OS. The macOS 13 will become officially available in the fall later this year. Until then, let’s enjoy the Beta version!