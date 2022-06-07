Will Your iPhone Get iOS 16? List Of Compatible Devices

WWDC22 unveiled a lot of Apple stuff, both software and hardware categories. Apart from the macOS 13, the next biggest highlight was iOS 16, which is a big improvement from its predecessor. A lot of expected features have made their way to the final build. These include live captions for videos, a revamped lock-screen, and many features.

Each OS update marks the end of a few devices, as exciting as it sounds. It happens with every brand, and the iPhone is no exception. iOS 16 will also drop many older versions of the iPhone from the support list. However, the reason, like always, is the obsolete hardware which makes it incapable of running newer OS versions.

Which iPhones will get iOS 16?

iOS 16 bids adieu to iPhone models launched before 2017. So, all the users owning an iPhone 7( base and Plus models) and before will not support the new iOS 16. You will need to upgrade to an iPhone 8 or above to try the latest OS update. Nevertheless, here is the list of supported devices for the iOS 16 upgrade as per the official Apple iOS 16 page:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Image: Apple

Apple has valid reasons for removing the iPhone 7 and older models. These chips don’t have the artificial intelligence power to tackle newer features like live texts. However, Apple tries its best to keep supporting older iPhone models as much as possible.

Apple also introduced a neat USB-C security feature to protect Macs. Do you own an iPhone 7 or older model? Will you switch to a newer model because of iOS 16? Share your thoughts in the comments.