Will Your iPad Get iPadOS 16? List Of Compatible Devices

It’s here! The iPadOS 16 has been dropped with enhanced productivity and greater management capability to facilitate the users who have been complaining about the previous models that didn’t even come close in terms of features.

However, iPadOS 16 comes with brilliant features that make iPad usage smoother and simpler while enhancing the overall experience. Many of you might be looking to install the iPadOS 16 right away.

The bad news is that none of you can do that because iPadOS 16 cannot be installed or accessed on older iPad editions. Let’s find out the devices that support iPadOS 16 installations:

iPad Pro Models

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-Gen)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th-Gen)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3th-Gen)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd-Gen)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st-Gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (3th-Gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-Gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (1st-Gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Models

iPad 9

iPad 8

iPad 7

iPad 6

iPad 5

iPad Air Models

iPad Air 5

iPad Air 4

iPad Air 3

iPad Mini Models

iPad mini 6

iPad mini 5

Should I Install iPadOS 16 Beta on my iPad?

It is a tricky question because there have been numerous instances where it has brought hassle instead of ease. It infiltrates buggy and runny features that make usage more difficult than before.

It can cause battery drain, random rebooting, bricking, and app crashing. Therefore, it is better to use a secondary device to install the Beta version. Moreover, you should ensure a complete data backup because installing the Beta version can cause data loss.

Data backup is essential for installing the Beta versions as it allows users to have safe data storage if they decide to switch back to the previous iPadOS version.

We hope that you found our guide helpful. Stay tuned for more such guides and updates!