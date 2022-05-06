Will There Be A “Moon Knight” Season 2?

“Moon Knight” has now wrapped up, and what a ride it was. The show truly showed what’s great about the MCU with an amazing and action-packed story with some truly memorable characters. So much so that fans are left wondering if there is any hope for ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2.

If you’re also wondering the same thing, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will be discussing the possibility of a new season and what it might be about. So without further ado, let’s begin.

‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Possibility

Right now, there are very few Marvel shows that are confirmed to get a new season. One is Loki which announced its season 2 in the finale. The other is “Agatha,” which will be starring the titular character from “WandaVision.” So, where does our favorite vigilante stand?

The answer to that is nowhere for now. While talking to Deadline, director Mohammed Diab himself is being kept in the dark about the character’s future, just like the fans. Although he also states that there will be an expansion, whether it will be a series, movie, or something else.

Let’s talk about what we might see in the new season. But since we’re speculating about what happens after the ending, there will be spoilers ahead. So if you’re not caught up yet, check out our guide on “Moon Knight” Episode 6 as well.

What to expect from Moon Knight Season 2?

The last episode was the shortest in the entire series, but what an episode it was. Marc and Steven dawn the suit again and take on Harrow in an epic battle along with Layla as the Scarlet Scarab. While it looks like Harrow will survive, in the end, he is killed by a third personality Jake Lockley who is finally revealed.

So even if it looked like Steven and Marc were free of Khonshu, their third personality did not let go of the deal. This tells us that Moon Knight will return, and we still have to learn more about the mysterious Jake Lockley. Along with that, Layla as Scarlet Scarab is also worth exploring, maybe in her series. So while the series might be over, there’s still a lot more left for Marvel to build on here.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the finale yet? Do you think we will get a new season? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.