Will Kratos Die In God Of War: Ragnarok?

God of War: Ragnarok is all set to release next month on PlayStation. And with it, many fans await the return of the father-son duo Kratos and Atreus (Loki). While many fans are looking forward to seeing more of the Aesir Gods in Ragnarok, some also fear the dreadful. It might be so that Kratos could potentially die in God of War: Ragnarok. While we can’t know for sure before the official game release but we can look at the hints and possibilities of Kratos dying in Ragnarok.

As a sequel, God of War: Ragnarok will build upon the journey of Kratos and Atreus through the nine realms. It is through this journey that the father-son duo aims to find the Atreus’ real identity; and why the Jotuns called him Loki in their murals. As for whether or not Kratos will die in God of War: Ragnarok, the theory starts with 2018’s title. When toward the end of the game, we come across a mural that depicts the death of what seems to be Kratos.

Screengrab: God of War on PlayStation

While the identity of the dead person is not clear, owing to the damaged mural; however, Atreus can be seen beside the man, and by the looks of it, he seems in agony. As if someone dear to him is dead; whether it is his father or someone else close to him is not known. Furthermore, the doubts about Kratos drying in God of War: Ragnarok are put into question with the conversation between Atreus and Kratos at that moment. Atreus says “…we’re so close to the end now.” To which Kratos replies after he glances upon that particular mural, “Yes… Yes, we are.”

Is it really Kratos on the mural?

The emotion in Kratos’ voice when he says, “Yes… Yes, we are,” seems like he himself believes that his journey will come to an end. However, there are a few things to notice if you look at the mural more closely.

First of all, in the previous mural, where Kratos and Atreus are shown talking to Jörmungandr, Kraots’ red tattoos are shown clearly, indicating it’s the ghost of Sparta himself. Similar is the case of the mural where Kratos and Atreus are shown fighting Baldur.

Screengrab: God of War on PlayStation

Interestingly, there is one mural where we do not see any tattoos, which makes us wonder about the identity of the man shown dead beside Atreus. However, if it’s not Kratos, then who is the man that Atreus seems to be mourning?

Well, we know that almost all the Aesir Gods will be killed during Ragnarok. However, as of now, Atreus is not shown to have cared for any of them. Since the only one he knows, Baldur was trying to abduct him. Meanwhile, we already know that God of War: Ragnarok will introduce Tyr, the Norse God of War, who is trapped by Odin for siding with the giants (Jotuns).

From what is shown in the teasers and trailers, it seems Tyr will side with Kratos and Atreus. Since all of them have the same enemy, the Allfather Odin. Given this turn of events, it might be so that Atreus is seen mourning over the dead body of Try, who is doomed to die at Ragnarok.

Screengrab: God of War on PlayStation

The theory that Tyr is the one in the mural is made more believable through one fact. If you take a closer look at the person shown on the mural, he seems to be missing an arm. Well, as per Norse Mythology, Tyr dies while fighting the guard dog of Hel, Garmr. Garmr bites Tyr’s arm off, and he bleeds to death. As for Atreus mourning over the death of Tyr, it might be that Tyr becomes close to Atreus and Kratos during their journey in God of War: Ragnarok.

While we can’t say for sure, as this is simply a take on the whole “will Kratos die in God of War: Ragnarok?” Lastly, do tell us who you think it is in the mural. And also whether you think Kratos will die in God of War: Ragnarok?