Will Farhan Akhtar’s Waleed Return In Future MCU projects?

Farhan Akhtar wowed Ms. Marvel fans with a cameo appearance in the fourth episode of the MCU series. The actor played Waleed, a member of the Red Daggers society from Karachi. He highlights the true nature of the Clandestine to Kamala Khan’s character, played by Iman Vellani.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Farhan’s character was killed in the same episode, much to the dismay of fans. And now the actor has revealed whether he will still be seen in cameo roles in future MCU projects.

Will Waleed return in the future?

Image: Disney+

Waleed was introduced and also killed in episode 4 of Ms. Marvel quite quickly, much to the dismay of many Indian fans. As fans know, deaths in the Marvel Universe are not always permanent and they are wondering if Waleed would return for future cameos in MCU. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has talked about the same with AV Club, saying

“Now, you know only Marvel can answer this question. But all I can say is young Red Dagger (Aramis Knight) didn’t even check Waleed’s pulse. So we’ll see.”

Farhan also spoke about how he came to act in the show. He said:

“I’m a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man to everything else that’s been made. When you’re watching something of this scale, this thought of, ‘Oh, I wish I could be part of something like it,’ is always there. So when I got a call from my agent that ‘They’re looking for someone out of India and are hoping you’ll do this part,’ I had to pinch myself.

He continued:

Find your dream job

“I had an incredible conversation with the producers and director. They told me about Ms. Marvel and what they’re hoping to get out of the show, which is about the first Pakistani-American superhero of her kind. It’s steeped in culture from the subcontinent; it talks about what makes us who we are. It felt special and I just had to do it.”

Farhan is set to return to directing soon with his next project, Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip film about female friendship. The film which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif is set to be released next year.