On March 19, 2020, Ubuntu developers stabilized the user interface development of the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. It indicates the beginning of the documentation process and end of user interface updates. However, changes can still be made by taking approval of the release team.

The next day, when I tried the daily build of v20.04, I found something very odd with the login screen. Of course, I noticed other updates as well like a beep sound at the start of installation. It is okay for me, but more than that, I’ve got a concern about the alignment of the input box at the login window.

While logging in, the password input field seems more rightward rather than centered and aligned with the avatar icon and the Ubuntu logo. And yes, it has now got a new unhide icon.

Even after unlocking the screen by just clicking the locked screen (also thanks to GNOME update), it still remains the same. It should either have a short length or just shift a little left to line up with the rest of the components.

Did Ubuntu 20.04 Include GNOME 3.36?

Here, one more thing I want to mention that the daily build that I downloaded on March 20 was actually using the GNOME 3.35.91.

Until then, it was not updated to the latest GNOME 3.36 in which the input field on the login screen looks fine. So, does Ubuntu 20.04 need to include GNOME 3.36 or they’ve already done that?

Guess what? they did reach up to GNOME 3.36 which I confirmed today also. But the issue (according to me) yet not noticed or we should assume it as a new design. I hope the design team of Ubuntu will definitely look into it.

Compared to the login screen of Ubuntu 19.10 that uses the GNOME 3.34.1, the v20.04 LTS would not have the cancel or sign in button. And there are various visual changes Ubuntu 20.04 brings that you’ll also appreciate.

At last, I may be wrong here but being a normal Ubuntu user, I find this thing weird and that’s why I’m sharing it with you. Whether you think the same or not, please share your views in the comment below. I would love to read your take over this.