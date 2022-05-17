“Who Killed Sara?” Season 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

2021 Mexican crime drama series “Who Killed Sara?” has had two very successful seasons. It is already gearing up for the next season. Let’s look at everything you need to know about ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 3.

Starting things off with the release date, it is slated for an online release on May 18, 2022. As usual, you will be available to stream online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

As of now, there is no news about how many episodes the final season of the series will feature since the previous seasons haven’t been consistent with the number of episodes. However, they have both been released on the same platform. That being said, let’s find out where to watch the final season of Who Killed Sara? Online.

Where to watch ‘Who Killed Sara?’ season 3 online?

Image credit: Netflix

Following in the footsteps of the first two seasons, you can expect the penultimate season to stream exclusively on Netflix. All you need to do is head over to this page on the streaming giant.

Meanwhile, you can watch “Better Call Saul” season 6 on Netflix. The Breaking Bad spinoff is also in its final season and looks all set to shatter some records.

Is ‘Who Killed Sara?’ worth watching?

Honestly, it depends on whether you are a fan of the crime mystery genre. If the answer to that question is yes, you will undoubtedly love it. The plot of the series is as follows:

“Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister’s murder, Álex sets out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit.“

Moreover, the show has also accumulated a rating of 6.4/10. It could have been better, but any show rated above six is at least watchable.

This concludes with our guide on ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 3. What are your expectations from the finals season of the show? Let us know your honest opinion in the comments section below.