Who Is Twilight In Spy x Family?

Spy x Family is one of the most popular anime of this season. And it all began when we met the greatest spy ever, Twilight. While our selection of main characters has increased with more family members added, Twilight our introduction to this awesome anime.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So if you’re a fan of this show, you should know all about him, which we will help with in this article. Here we will talk about everything you need to know, like who he is, what he does, and what he does in the story. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Who is Twilight?

Image Credit: Tatsuya Endo

Twilight, or who we know as Loid Forger now, is the best spy of the WISE organization. He has done countless missions for the organization and is indirectly responsible for saving countless lives. Although he seems stoic and heartless, he is shown to be very kind. Moreover, his past as a war orphan pushes him to be a spy and create a better world.

What does Twilight do in Spy x Family?

As we said, he is a spy but not just any spy; he is the best. While not his forte, Twilight also boasts above-average strength and proficiency in combat. His intellect and ability as a master of disguise are where he truly shines. His unrivaled skill as a spy makes him the most reliable spy in the WISE organization, and he always ends up with the toughest missions.

Why is Twilight important in Spy x Family?

Image Credit: Tatsuya Endo

In the anime, Twilight is handed a truly difficult mission. He has to get information from a powerful individual. But the only way to do that is through a prestigious school Eden Academy. So Twilight is tasked with raising a family and getting his child enrolled in that school to meet with this person.

Find your dream job

This leads to him adopting Anya Forger as his daughter and later getting married to Yor. Now he must ensure that Anya becomes a top scholar in Eden Academy for the sake of the mission and world peace. All the while, he must keep his identity as a spy hidden from his new family.

For all intents and purposes, Loid can be considered the anime’s main character. He’s the one we see for the first time, and he’s the one with the most screen time. And considering how his growth as a person has been the focal point of many episodes, it looks like Twilight will continue to be the most important character of the anime going forward.

That’s all we have for today. If you’re interested in the anime, you can stream it online on Netflix. Or you can also check out our guide on the latest episode right here.