Who Is The Father Of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Children?

After the airing of episode 6 of The House of the Dragon, many fans might have noticed the unfamiliar look of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children. While they’re the children of house Targaryen and house Velaryon, they look nothing the part. As we’re all aware of the distinguishable look of the Targaryen and Velaryon characters, sharing a similar white-haired look, which Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children do not.

Furthermore, a debate among fans has ensued about whether or not Sir Laenor Velaryon is the father of Rhaenyra’s children. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll take a closer look at the possibility of whether Sir Laenor Velaryon is the father of Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon; or whether they are fathered by some other House of the Dragon character.

Interestingly, the doubts around whether or not Sir Laenor Velaryon is the father of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children are made strong when Alicent says to Ser Laenor, “Do keep trying, Ser Laenor. Soon or late, you may get one who looks like you.”

Image: The House of Dragon

Who is the father of Rhaenyra’s children in The House of the Dragon?

Meanwhile, the difference is more evident when the episode introduces us to Viserys’s and Alicen’t children, who share the distinct white-haired Targaryen look. Since the latest episode took a jump in the show’s timeline, it’s difficult to tell precisely who is the actual father of the children.

Furthermore, considering the conditions under which Rhaenyra Targaryen and Sir Laenor Velaryon got married, it clearly indicates that Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children are not Sir Laenor’s! On similar lines, let’s take into account the possibility of the characters who are among the candidates for Rhaenyra’s children.

Is Sir Harwin Strong the father of Rhaenyra’s children?

According to the books, it is alleged that Sir Harwin Strong is actually the father of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children. Meanwhile, the latest episode does little to put the theory to rest. In addition to the dark hair of the young Targaryen princes, the episode has also dropped a subtle hint in favor of Sir Harwin Strong being the father of the young Targaryen princes.

The latest episode of the House of Dragon starts with Rhaenyra giving birth to her third male child, who is named Joffery. Meanwhile, as Sir Laenor and Rhaenyra return from the Queen’s chambers, Sir Harwin Strong is waiting patiently to see the young prince with a spark in his eyes.

Image: The House of Dragon

Furthermore, as soon as the two characters are in the room, there is chemistry between them. The speculations become more evident when Sir Laenor jokingly says to the young prince, “You’re asleep in front of the commander of the city watch. Terrible lack of respect.” To which Rhaenyra replies, “A certain insolence runs in the family, I’m afraid.” Followed by a happy look with a sense of accomplishment that the two characters share.

Now, the above conversation can be brushed off with a random exchange of words. However, if we’re to learn something from GOT and its prequel, it’s that, in the world of The House of Dragon, anything a character says can be simply put as a random dialogue.

The incident, along with the dark hair of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children, maybe a clear indication of Sir Harwin Strong being the father of the young Targaryen princes. However, this is all speculation. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the dilemma in the coming episodes of The House of Dragon.

On one hand, while there is a long-standing debate about whether or not Sir Harwin Strong is the father, there are some other characters that are also in the queue. Lastly, whoever the father of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children is, the latest episode has made it evident that Ser Laenor Velaryon is not the real father of Rhaenyra’s children.