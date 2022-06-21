What Are The ‘Best Sports Biopics’ To Watch?

Sports biopics are films based on the life of a real-life athlete, filled with all kinds of struggles on their way to the top of the sport. They’re super interesting since these are real people is always very inspiring for the viewer. So today, we’ll give some of the best sports biopics to watch in this article.

But before we begin, we have to mention that the highly anticipated ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is not mentioned since it’s not out yet. However, all signs point to that biopic being one of the best made. So check out the newly released trailer for it right here.

With that out of the way, we can finally begin the list. These are some of the most entertaining and inspiring sports biopics you can watch now.

Best Sports Biopics to watch

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Based on the life of Indian cricket legend M.S. Dhoni who the late Sushant Singh Rajput plays, this is one of the most popular sports biopics of Bollywood. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar right here.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

“Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” is one of the genre’s classics starring Farhan Akhtar. The film, released in 2013, is about the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar right here.

Mary Kom

“Mary Kom” is another fantastic sports biopic from the early 2010s starring Priyanka Chopra as the titular boxer. The film has a ton of accolades under its belt for its fantastic portrayal of the boxer’s journey. You can watch it on Netflix right here.

Rashmi Rocket

Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama film that came out last year. It is loosely based on the life and struggles of Dutee Chand, a gold medalist that was dropped from the Indian contingent due to IOC regulations on “female hyperandrogenism.” It also stars Tapsee Pannu, who is also starring in the upcoming Shabaash Mithu we mentioned earlier. You can watch this film on Zee5 right here.

Dangal

“Dangal” is another big name in the sports biopic genre starring Aamir Khan. He plays Mahavir Singh Phogat and is loosely based on his life as he trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. You can watch it on Netflix right here.

And there you have it. We hope you will check out these awesome flicks and maybe get inspired to do something unique. Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below.