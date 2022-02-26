Where To Stream Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 1?

The award-winning gangster saga Peaky Blinders is back with the long-awaited season 6. The season will be the last in the long-running TV series, which was planned to be 7 seasons long. Meanwhile, let’s look at the upcoming Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 1, what time the episode will air, and what the fans should expect.

The last episode of season5 ended on a cliffhanger that left the fans wanting more. With the plan to kill Oswald Mosley spoiled, Tommy Shelby was seen holding a gun to his temple in the last frame. Will the mastermind of the Shelby family live? Well, that’s what many of us fans are wondering. On the other hand, the trailer shows one of the antagonists making a return in Peaky Blinders Season 6, while in episode 1 or not, we’re not sure.

However, this chaotic character’s return has every fan holding their breath. After being shot in the face by Tommy Shelby, Tom hardy’s Jewish gangster Alfie Solomons was revealed to be alive in the last episode of season 5. As for what Hardy’s character will introduce to Peaky Blinders Season 6, it is to be known.

Image: Peaky Blinders

At the same time, the show’s creator Steven Knight said this about the character’s return in an interview with RadioTimes.com, “I think it’s difficult to explain without giving stuff away, but we might find Alfie in a position not quite as strong as he normally is. And the question is, can he build himself back up?” Although, not after hinting that fans should expect “chaos” from Alfie Solomons.

Now, for the part most fans are waiting for almost 2 years. Peaky Blinders S6 Ep1 will air on Sunday, February 27th, 2021. While the series will air on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer as of now, both of which are only accessible to UK fans. However, for fans around the world, there is a way to watch episode 1 of Peaky Blinders Season 6 if you wish to watch the episodes as they come.

As for the release timings, Peaky Blinders S6 Ep1 will air on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer at 9 P.M. GMT. As for the timings around the world, make sure to check here.

Image: Peaky Blinders

How to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 1

Fans can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 1 online from any part of the world. Since the service is free of cost and only requires users to register on the platform to watch any series they like.

Meanwhile, in case you can’t decide on which VPN to use, here’s a list of the best VPN services to use. Moreover, we recommend using ExpressVPN, which also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

As for Netflix, Peaky Blinders Season 6 has no release date for the streaming platform. At the same time, it is expected that the new season of Peaky Blinders will be available to stream on Netflix after its run on BBC, which can be expected anytime after April 4th, 2022.