Where Can You Watch “The Lost City” Online?

The Lost City is an upcoming action comedy movie with a great cast, with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe in feature roles. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to watch this movie online, this article will share the details around when and how to watch the movie online. Also, if you haven’t seen the trailer, we’ll make sure to embed one in the article.

The movie features Sandra Bullock as the burnt-out romance novel author Loretta Sage; Channing Tatum as the cover model Alan Caprison for Sage’s book ‘The Lost City of D.’ As for Daniel Radcliffe, the actor plays an eccentric businessman named Abigail Fairfax. The plot of The Lost City features Loretta Sage on tour to promote her new romantic novel with Alan Caprison / Dash McMahon when the novelist is abducted.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe’s Abigail Fairfax is responsible for Loretta’s kidnapping. As for the reason, Abigail believes that her new book is real and she can help him get to the treasure mentioned in her book. Upon Loretta’s kidnapping, it came in fun, with Alan going on to rescue the novelist and mercenary Jack, played by Brad Pitt. Bear in mind that the dimwitted Alan has no experience in combat or rescue missions, adding to the movie’s plot.

Now that you know about the movie’s plot and the characters, let’s get to where you can watch the movie online and if it’s available online.

Where is The Lost City streaming?

The Lost City will be released in theaters in the United States on March 25th, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. Meanwhile, for the online release date, there’s no official information on the same. As for platforms, The Lost City is not expected to land anytime soon on popular streaming platform Netflix.

At the same time, considering the movie is produced by Paramount pictures, it can be expected The Lost City will land on Paramount Plus long before it lands on any other streaming platform, including Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu. However, it will not be before the movie’s theatrical run, which can be expected to run for around a month; with that being said, it makes the online release date for The Lost City on Paramount Plus to be somewhere around the last week of April or May the first week.

Well, with that, we come to the end of the article. We’re hopeful we were able to clear the doubts around The Lost City’s online release platforms and online release date.